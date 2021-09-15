The Holton Wildcats rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns to hand the Chapman Fighting Irish its first loss of the season 24-14 Friday night in Holton.
Holton led 10-8 at halftime but Kurt Webster’s Irish came back to take the lead with a third quarter score for a 14-10 advantage. But back came the Wildcats with the two fourth quarter touchdowns for the rally and the win.
Chapman junior quarterback Nick Anderson found senior Cam Liebau for an Irish touchdown while senior running back Eli Riegel ran the ball in for the other Chapman score.
Anderson finished six of nine for 94 yasrds and the scoring strike to Liebau. Riegel led the Irish ground attack with 111 yards on 25 carries. Anderson ran 10 times for 47 yards while Trevor Mead ran eight times for 46 yards. Mason Barnum had 34 yards on eight carries.
Barnum, Tate Milton and Ian Suther led the Irish defense with 10 tackles each. Barnum and sophomore DJ Messerly had tackles for loss against the Wildcats. Barnum was responsible for two Holton fumbles while Mead recovered one to give the ball to Chapman.
Chapman moves to 1-1 on the season and will host Abilene (0-2) Friday in Chapman.
