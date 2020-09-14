CHAPMAN – Holton scored four times in the opening period and added three more touchdowns in the second quarter enroute to a 55-13 win over Chapman Friday night in Chapman.
Holton scored on runs of three, 76 and one and returned a 35-yard interception as they opened up a 26-0 lead after the first quarter. They added runs of nine, 11 and 30 for scores in the second period to take a 47 -0 lead before Irish quarterback Trevor Erickson found Jon Jenkins for a nine yard scoring strike to go to half down 6-47.
Irish junior Trevor Mead scooted 23 yards for a third period score that brought Chapman to 13-47 after three periods.
Holton added a late fourth quarter 10-yard touchdown run to make the final 55-13.
Erickson completed three of nine passes for 34 yards and a score but was picked off twice in the contest. Erickson led his team in rushing with 91 yards while senior Lawrence Smith rushed seven times for 75 yards and Meade out up 51 yards and the third period touchdown. Junior Eli Riegel had 40 yards on the ground on 13 carries.
Chapman senior Kyler Welling led the team in tackles with nine while junior Tate Milton had eight stops. Junior Mason Barnum brought down seven and Brayden Lexow and David Morgan had six stops each for the Irish.
Chapman (1-1) travels to Abilene on Friday to take on the Cowboys (0-2).
