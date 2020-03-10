KANSAS CITY – The Abilene Cowboys earned third place in the Class 4A State Power Lifting Meet held at Kansas City Piper High School on Saturday.
Abilene head coach Steve Simpson saw his boys team place third in the Class 4A standings while the Cowgirls finished ninth. Piper won the team championship of the boys competition followed by Buhler with the Cowboys third. Tonganoxie took top honors in the girls division with Piper second and Buhler third.
For the Cowgirls, Lyndsey Buechman placed fourth overall at 180. She finished fifth in Bench Press, fourth in Squat and fifth in Clean. Rose Brown placed fifth overall in her weight class. She was sixth in Bench Press, sixth in Squat and sixth in Clean.
Abilene brought home two individual state championships in the boys division. Chris Martinez took gold at 132. He earned first in Bench, first in Squat and first in Clean.
Senior Keaton Hocker repeated as a state champion in power lifting. Last year he took top honors at 165. This year he moved to 173 Class. He finished first in Bench, second in Squat and second in Clean.
Maxwell Callahan finished second in the state at 123. He earned second in Bench, second in Squat and third in Clean. Tristan Stover also finished second in his class. Stover got the silver at 132 behind teammate Chris Martinez. Stover was fifth in Bench, second in Squat and third in Clean.
Shane Cox finished third place overall in HWT. Cox took second in Bench, third in Squat and fourth in Clean. Karsen Loader was fourth in the state at 242.He placed sixth in Bench, fourth in Squat and fourth in Clean.
Colby Reitz was fifth overall at 198. He was sixth in Bench, sixth in Squat and fourth in Clean. Zander Ehrich brought home sixth place at 132. Ehrich was 10th in Bench, sixth in Squat and second in Clean.
Trystin Herbert was seventh overall at 220. He finished seventh in Bench, sixth in Squat and seventh in Clean. Dawson Surritte placed ninth overall at 165. Surritte finished eighth in Bench, sixth in Squat and second in Clean.
