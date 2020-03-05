Abilene head coach Terry Taylor said he had never seen a comeback in his 40 plus years of coaching like the Cowboys pulled off Wednesday night to advance to the Class 4A sub-state finals. Down 22 points late in the third quarter, Abilene rattled off a 25-0 run to gain the lead and the momentum to carry them to a 49-44 win over Circle High School.
With the win, Abilene moves to the finals against Buhler at Buhler on Saturday night. Buhler defeated Wellington 61-33 in a game played Tuesday night at Buhler.
Trailing 36-14 with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter, the Cowboys caught fire and started making shots to finish off the third period on a 13-0 run to be down nine going into the final eight minutes. Abilene’s Josh Stuber got the Cowboys first points of the second half at the 3:21 mark to begin Abilene’s historic run.
Sophomore Kaleb Becker grabbed a missed free throw for a put back bucket and then rattled off back-to-back scoring opportunities for the Cowboys, the second shot being a three and Abilene trailed 23-36. Following a Cowboy time out with less than 25 seconds remaining in the third, Stuber intercepted a pass and Abilene senior Travis Beetch scored layup at the buzzer.
“That was unbelievable,” Taylor said of the comeback. “To stick on 14 points like we did from halftime through a big share of the third quarter. We had some open looks and we couldn’t get the ball to go down. We were just tight. It happens, when you are the favored team and you are at home. We went to full court pressure and man press to get a couple quick steals and a couple layups and that got us going.
“Once momentum switched over to our side that was an unbelievable run. I don’t think I have been around a team that has had that kind of turn around to come back to win a game. That’s just hard to fathom.”
Abilene’s offensive momentum and pressure defense carried on into the fourth quarter as four different Cowboys scored to begin the final period. Becker and junior Avery Bryson connected on threes and Beetch had a charity shot to pull Abilene within two at 34-36 with just over six minutes remaining in the contest.
Junior sharp shooter Blaise McVan gave the Cowboys its first lead of the game since early in the opening period with a nothing but net shot from behind the arc and the Cowboys had come all the way back to lead 37-36. Beetch followed with a jumper to put Abilene up by three at 39-36.
Circle, who couldn’t miss in the first half and had five of their eight three-pointers in the opening 16 minutes, did not score from the 3:38 mark of the third quarter until there was 2:23 left in the game. Junior Lucas Beougher scored for the Thunderbirds to pull back within one at 38-39.
“Circle got tight in the second half and they couldn’t get a ball in from the perimeter there for a while,” Taylor said. “We were getting all the rebounds in the second half. I thought when the momentum changed we grabbed a lot of rebounds.”
Stuber, Becker and McVan closed out the Cowboys scoring in the final two minutes as Stuber had a bucket and two free throws while Becker went four for four from the line and McVan netted both of his tries from the line. The Cowboys held off a wild comeback try by Circle as it scored two treys in 13 seconds to stay within five points.
Abilene (14-7) couldn’t seem to buy a bucket in the first half and almost looked dead in the water when down by 22 points late in the third. Taylor took advantage of his timeouts and was wisely substituting players in and out of the lineup for breathers. One of those late substitutions was sophomore Jaylen West. West, a guard, came off the bench and put his athleticism and quickness in the lineup to good use for the team during Abilene’s historic comeback.
“We tried a little different offensive set and had Jaylen kind of in the middle at the free-throw circle,” Taylor said. “He was mainly there to distribute the ball. He is quick enough a good enough passer to get some things starting to happen. Defensively he didn’t hurt us because of his quickness. I am just truly proud of all the kids that played tonight.”
Becker led all scorers with a career high 20 points and Stuber added 10. Luke McGinnis netted four treys for the Thunderbirds to lead them in points with 14.
Becker collected a double double for the Cowboys as he hit the boards for 13 rebounds to go along with his 20 points. Beetch had 11 rebounds for Abilene and Bryson finished with half dozen boards and five points in the game.
“I am just so proud of these kids,” Taylor said. “That is a great victory for us. Hopefully that momentum that we played with in the last quarter and a half will carry into Saturday at Buhler. Buhler is a very good team.”
Next for the Cowboys is a state tournament qualification game at Buhler on Saturday evening beginning at 6 p.m. The Crusaders (14-7) have won four in a row after a three-point loss to 5A McPherson.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 49, Circle 44
Circle 14 11 11 8 – 44
Abilene 8 6 13 22 – 49
Circle (7-14) – Jacobson 4, McGinnis 14, Beougher 9, Hutson 6, Hromek 9, Galloway 2. Totals: 9 (8) 2-2 44.
Abilene (14-7) – Stuber 10, McVan 5, Bryson 5, Beetch 7, Becker 20, Heintz 2. Totals: 13 (4) 11-20 49.
Wednesday Results
4A Boys
West
Augusta 70, El Dorado 52
Mulvane 63, Wamego 43
Andale 50, Holton 46
Nickerson 38, Chapman 35
Clearwater 55, Clay Center 33
Rose Hill 74, Ulysses 66
Buhler 61, Wellington 33
Abilene 49, Circle 44
East
Parsons 46, Hayden 29
Eudora 64, Girard 57
KC Piper 93, Atchison 48
Iola 77, Louisburg 68
Bishop Miege 84, Labette County 33
Tonganoxie 55, Paola 53
Ottawa 66, Chanute 36
Independence 51, Fort Scott 40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.