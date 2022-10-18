CHAPMAN – The Hesston Swathers improved to 5-2 on the season after handing the Chapman Fighting Irish a 43-22 loss Friday night in Chapman.
Hesston scored in each quarter and led by 10 points at halftime 24-14. They outscored the Fighting Irish 19-8 in the second half for the win.
Chapman senior quarterback Nick Anderson had a big night for the Irish as he completed three of nine passing attempts for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Chapman was able to pick up 206 yards of rushing led by junior running back Aiden Whitley with 87 yards on 18 carries. Cooper Lewis had 53 yards on three carries and Cade Hanney picked up 51 yards on 12 carries. Sophomore Dakota Curtis added 18 yards on three carries for the Irish.
Anderson also had a big night defensively for the Irish as he finished with 21 tackles. Hanney finished with 15 stops and junior Ben Griffis had 10. Junior DJ Messerly sacked the Hesston ball carrier in the contest.
The Irish fall to 2-5 on the season and will travel to Clearwater (3-4) to wrap the regular season on Friday.
