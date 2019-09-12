LOST SPRINGS – The Lady Railroader volleyball team traveled to Centre High School and earned match wins over Elyria Christian and the host school Centre.
Herington junior Carrie Roe had 10 kills in the match against Elyria Christian. She also had 11 digs and an ACE. Tristyn Kremeier had three kills, a blocking assist and 16 digs. Megan Mortensen accounted for a kill, two blocks and a blocking assist.
Halle Rutschman had five kills against the Lady Eagles an ace, seven digs and six serve receives. Adrina Volkman served an ace, had five digs and six serve receives.
In the second match of the night against Centre, Herington won by scores of 25-15 and 25-19.
Roe, once again led the attack against the Cougars with five kills an Ace. She had 21 digs and 10-serve receiving. Rutschman had five kills, 20 digs and seven serve receiving. Senior Dakota Swader had three kills and seven digs against Centre. Kremeier provided an ace, two blocking assists and 16 digs. Volkman had 14 digs. Sophomore Emma Alt had a kill and four blocking assists against Centre.
