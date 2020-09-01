HERINGTON – The Herington Railer football team begins the 2020 season under new head coach Cade Albert.
Albert takes over a program that has won six games over the past three seasons.
“2019 was very tough,” Albert said. “It’s in the past and a new coaching staff is in place. We return most of that team and the kids have been working very hard and we are proud of them for that.”
Herington returns All-Wheat State League guard Kevin Gehrke to the offensive line and at defensive end on the other side of the ball. Gehrke, 5-11, 205 will anchor the o-line for the Railers. Seniors Ayden Lawrenz and Matt Anschutz also return. Lawrenz stands 6-1 and 185 at quarterback while Anschutz, 5-8 150, should get the call at running back.
A key non-senior returner to the team is junior full back/linebacker Easton Idleman. Idleman, 5-11 155, was named by Sports in Kansas as a top 100 non-senior returner in Kansas. He was also Honorable Mention all league as a sophomore. Sophomore Damion Woods, 6-2 285, returns at center for the Railers in 2020.
“Our offensive line will most likely be our strength offensively,” Albert said. “Defensively our line will be a solid point for us. We have a lot of experience on both our offensive and defensive line. We have good size and strength upfront.”
With a new coaching staff comes new terminology and different schemes.
“We have a completely new coaching staff and they are being coached differently and with positivity,” Albert said. “Of course, the X’s and O’s are far different from last year but the kids are learning what an organized and disciplined football program looks like. The kids are excited about this year and are doing a great job of having high expectations.”
Albert said one of the team goals is to have a winning record going into week nine on the bracket with a chance to play on into week 10.
“The kids expect to win no matter whom we are playing,” he said.
The Railers open the season Friday at Centre.
2020 Herington
Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Centre
Sept. 11 vs. Goessel
Sept. 18 at Rural Vista
Sept. 25 vs. Solomon
Oct. 2 at Lincoln
Oct. 9 vs. Canton-Galva
Oct. 16 at Little River
Oct. 23 vs. Bennington
Oct. 30 TBD
