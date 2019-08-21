HERINGTON — Graduation depleted the Herington volleyball team for 2019 as only one starter will return.
“We lost the majority of our starting line up from last fall,” head coach Lisa Beye said. “We have one returning starter.”
Junior outside hitter Carrie Roe is the lone returning starter for the 2019 season but Beye should have some help coming from four others that saw limited varsity action a year ago. Roe is a two-year letter winner and will once again play a key roll in the outside hitter position for the Lady Railers according to the coach.
“She has played a lot of club ball, summer league and attended the camps this summer,” Beye said.
Beye, entering her 14th season at Herington, will seek help from letter winners Adrina Volkman, Hannah Pohlman, Halle Rutschman and Tristyn Kremeier that played on the 24-14 fourth-place team in the Wheat State League race.
Volkman is a senior that should play a key roll and provide senior leadership for Beye’s team. Pohlman, a junior, is expected to compete for setter and defensive specialist while sophomores Rutschman and Kremeier will work at outside hitter and setter respectively.
“All four of these girls saw some varsity time last season and they worked hard this summer with the summer league,” the coach said.
“As underclassmen last year this bunch of girls worked hard in practice every day to get better. We will be young, but this summer in summer league the girls began to pull together and play very well.”
Railer Volleyball
Sept 3 at Goessel Quad
Sept 10 at Centre Quad
Sept 14 at Centre
Sept 17 Herington Quad
Sept 24 Herington Tri.
Sept 28 Herington Invite
Oct 1 at Rural Vista Quad
Oct 3 Herington Tri.
Oct 8 at Goessel
Oct 10 vs. Centre
Oct 15 at Waverly
Oct 19 WSL at Solomon
Oct 22 Herington Tri.
