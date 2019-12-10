2019 Raider
Classic Results for Herington HS
113 - Colby Lollar (2-3) placed 7th and scored 6.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Colby Lollar (Herington HS) 2-3 won by fall over Eli Shoup (St. George Rock Creek HS) 2-3 (Fall 1:22)
• Round 3 - Zach Archer (Rossville) 5-0 won by fall over Colby Lollar (Herington HS) 2-3 (Fall 0:57)
• Quarterfinal - Jordan Anguish (Concordia HS) 4-1 won by fall over Colby Lollar (Herington HS) 2-3 (Fall 0:43)
• Cons. Round 1 - Landon Brown (Effingham-Atchison Co Community) 2-3 won by fall over Colby Lollar (Herington HS) 2-3 (Fall 4:38)
• 7th Place Match - Colby Lollar (Herington HS) 2-3 won by fall over Aaron Kleseth (Rossville) 2-3 (Fall 1:44)
126 - Ridley Swader (1-4) placed 9th and scored 2.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Spencer Bard (St. George Rock Creek HS) 2-3 won by fall over Ridley Swader (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 1:18)
• Round 2 - Daniel Vines (Concordia HS) 4-1 won by fall over Ridley Swader (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 0:33)
• Round 3 - Tiernan Reed-Cox (Ottawa HS) 3-2 won by fall over Ridley Swader (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 3:20)
• Round 5 - William Stroda (Abilene HS) 5-0 won by fall over Ridley Swader (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 0:29)
• 9th Place Match - Ridley Swader (Herington HS) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
132 - Ayden Lawrenz (1-4) placed 8th and scored 3.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Ayden Lawrenz (Herington HS) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 3 - Aaron Quillen (Ottawa HS) 4-1 won by fall over Ayden Lawrenz (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 3:42)
• Quarterfinal - Toby Wahlmeier (Concordia HS) 3-2 won by fall over Ayden Lawrenz (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 2:30)
• Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Wiedeman (Salina Central HS) 2-3 won by fall over Ayden Lawrenz (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 1:08)
• 7th Place Match - TL Thompson (Topeka-Hayden, KS) 2-3 won by fall over Ayden Lawrenz (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 0:40)
138 - Clint Haws (1-4) placed 11th and scored 2.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Gavin Francis (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, KS) 1-4 won by fall over Clint Haws (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 3:21)
• Round 2 - Collin Creach (Ottawa HS) 5-0 won by tech fall over Clint Haws (Herington HS) 1-4 (TF-1.5 1:41 (15-0))
• Round 4 - Cade Anderson (Concordia HS) 3-2 won by fall over Clint Haws (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 1:01)
• Round 5 - Clint Haws (Herington HS) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 6 - Jack Chisham (Topeka-Hayden, KS) 2-3 won by fall over Clint Haws (Herington HS) 1-4 (Fall 0:34)
220 - Jr Matthews (4-1) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Jr Matthews (Herington HS) 4-1 won by fall over Ethan Holle (Wamego HS) 2-3 (Fall 1:13)
• Round 2 - Jr Matthews (Herington HS) 4-1 won by fall over Shelby Giersch (Concordia HS) 2-3 (Fall 1:59)
• Round 3 - Jr Matthews (Herington HS) 4-1 won by fall over Juan Roman-Perez (Topeka-Hayden, KS) 1-4 (Fall 0:41)
• Round 5 - Kody Davoren (Rossville) 5-0 won by fall over Jr Matthews (Herington HS) 4-1 (Fall 4:27)
• 3rd Place Match - Jr Matthews (Herington HS) 4-1 won by decision over Brandon Parker (Abilene HS) 3-2 (Dec 3-2)
