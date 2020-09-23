HERINGTON – The Herington Railers were just more physical than the Rural Vista Heat Friday night enroute to a 78-32 win at Herington.
The two members of the Wheat State League battled each other early in the first period before the Railers put some distance between them on the scoreboard.
Herington’s Matt Anschutz gave the Railers the early lead with a two-yard run into the end zone and then ran in the conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.
Rural Vista answered with a nine yard scoring strike from Parker Stillwell to Cameron Campuzano with Angelo Thomas running in the extra points for the 8-8 tie.
From there the game belonged to the quicker more physical Railers.
Anschutz returned the ensuing kickoff for a 70-yard score. Railer quarterback Ayden Lawrenz then connected with Ridley Swader on a 29-yard scoring play with Anchutz running in the conversion.
The first quarter ended with an Easton Idleman 36-yard touchdown run and Anschutz adding his third conversion of the game. Herington led 30-8 after one.
Rural Vista scored first in the second period as Dylan Worrell ran for 39-yards and Stillwell found Campuzano for the conversion and the Heat drew within 16-30.
The Heat added two more second period touchdowns as Jacob Barger had a four-yard scoring run and later Worrell launched a 53-yard completion to Campuzano and following successful conversions that would be the Heat’s final points of the game.
Anschutz ran for two-second period scores and Lawrence threw for another as Herington took a 50-32 lead to intermission.
After intermission, Idelman added a 27 yard scoring run followed by two more touchdowns from Anschutz and finally Tyrus Becker found Swader on a 52-yard strike to end the game with the final 78-32 score.
“The kids played hard,” Rural Vista head coach Brian Henry said. “Herington was pretty physical and we were just not as quick as some of the Herington kids.”
Worrell finished with 121 yards on the ground with Thomas adding 35 and Barger having 29 yards.
Stillwell went three for four on the night for 42 yards and a touchdown. Worrell was one for one, which was the 53-yard touchdown pass to Campuzano. Campuzano finished with 63-yards on three catches and two scores.
Defensively Campuzano led the Heat with eight tackles while Barger and Worrell had five each.
Rural Vista travels to Centre this Friday while Herington hosts Solomon.
