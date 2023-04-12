Results for Herington and Rural Vista (Top 6)
7th Girls 100M
Atalie Alexander, Herington, 5th, 15.85
Sarah Masters, Rural vista, 6th, 15.90
7th Girls 200M
Kaimey Evans, Rural Vista, 1st, 28.26
Mia Cambron, Herington, 6th, 33.34
7th Girls 400M
Addison Barnes, Rural vista, 3rd, 1:21.87
Ava Pritchard, Herington, 5th, 1:26.05
7th Girls 800M
Makayla Simmons, Herington, 1st, 2:56.69
Cadance Sill-Sheppard, Herington, 5th, 3:21.37
Maci Kinser, Herington, 6th, 3:21.55
7th Girls 100M Hurdles
Lilly Stilwell, Rural Vista, 1st, 20.38
Kim Davis, Rural Vista, 2nd, 20.70
Alexis Sjodahl, Herington, 4th, 21.66
Sydney Hollomon, Rural Vista, 6th, 23.19
7th Girls 200M Hurdles
Kaimey Evans, Rural Vista, 1st, 32.68
Alexis Sjodahl, Herington, 3rd, 39.64
Addison Barnes, Rural Vista, 4th, 40.10
Atley Johnson, Rural Vista, 5th, 40.30
7th Girls 4x100M Relay
Herington, 1st, 59.85 (Sadie Haws, Mia Cambron, Atalie Alexander, Alexis Sjodahl)
Rural Vista, 4th, 2:01.00 (Sarah Masters, Lilly Stilwell, Kim Davis, Reagan Fiest)
7th Girls 4x200M Relay
Herington, 2nd, 2:13.22 (Kenley Kickhaefer, Nevaeh Bonhomme, Kora Kinchen, Morgan Simmons)
Rural Vista, 6th, 2:42.75 (Sydney Hollomon, Allie Heitman, Teagen Traynor, Toni Comp)
7th Girls 800 Sprint Medley
Herington, 6th, 2:46.59 (Makayla Simmons, Koryn Alexander, Cadance Sill=Sheppard, Sienna Brown)
Rural Vista, 6th, 2:51.23 (Sydney Hollomon, Allie Heitman, Toni Comp, Addison Barnes)
7th Girls High Jump
Kaimey Evans, Rural Vista, 1st, 4-02
Alexis Sjodahl, Herington, 2nd, 3-08
Ella Nelson, Herington, 3rd, 3-08
7th Girls Long Jump
Kim Davis, Rural Vista, 3rd, 13-03
Atalie Alexander, Herington, 4th, 13-02
Lilly Stilwell, Rural Vista, 5th, 12-11
7th Girls Triple Jump
Kaimey Evans, Rural Vista, 1st, 30-03.25
Sadie Haws, Herington, 2nd, 25-06.50
7th Girls Shot Put
Elsa Barrett, Rural Vista, 1st, 28-06.50
Maci Calvert, Rural Vista, 4th, 23-07
Journey Davis, Herington, 5th, 22-07.50
7th Girls Discus
Elsa Barrett, Rural Vista, 1st, 54-00.50
Ivy Osburn, Herington, 3rd, 50-01
Journey Davis, Herington, 4th, 48-08.50
Maci Calvert, Rural Vista, 5th, 43-03.75
Toni Comp, Rural Vista, 6th, 38-04.50
8th Girls 100M
Morgan Simmons, Herington, 1st, 14.39
Kenley Kickhaefer, Herington, 3rd, 14.71
Kaitlin Parker, Rural Vista, 5th, 15.85
8th Girls 200M
Kenley Kickhaefer, Herington, 1st, 30.25
Ellison Riedy, Rural Vista, 3rd, 32.38
Nevaeh Bonhomme, Herington, 4th, 33.25
8th Girls 100M Hurdles
Kora Kinchen, Herington, 4th, 20.86
8th Girls 200M Hurdles
Kora Kinchen, Herington, 2nd, 34.38
Ellison Riedy, Rural Vista, 4th, 36.15
8th Girls Long Jump
Kaitlin Parker, Rural Vista, 4th, 11-04
8th Girls Triple Jump
Makayla Simmons, Herington, 1st, 29-09.50
8th Girls Shot Put
Morgan Simmons, Herington, 3rd, 28-00
8th Girls Discus
Koryn Alexander, Herington, 3rd, 51-09
7th Boys 100M
Aiden Johnson, Herington, 4th, 14.38
Tyson Schlesener, Herington, 5th, 14.65
7th Boys 200M
Aidan Johnson, Herington, 3rd, 29.80
Tyson Schlesener, herington, 4th, 31.23
Wyatt Hunnicutt, Rural Vista, 6th, 35.14
7th Boys 400M
Aidan Johnson, Herington, 1st, 1:07.13
Nolan Effland, Rural Vista, 3rd, 1:14.00
Cameron Misitc, Rural Vista, 4th, 1:15.86
Braydon Allen, Rural Vista, 6th, 1:25.22
7th Boys 800M
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 1st, 2:27.77
Ty Braucher, Herington, 2nd, 2:35.15
Nolan Effland, Rural Vista, 4th, 2:52.57
7th Boys 100M Hurdles
Cameron Misitc, Rural Vista, 2nd, 19.96
RJ Fiest, Rural Vista, 4th, 22.02
7th Boys 200M Hurdles
Wyatt Hunnicutt, Rural Vista, 3rd, 39.70
7th Boys 4x100 Relay
Herington, 1st, 54.41 (Gage Billinger, Aidan Johnson, Ty Braucher, Tyson Schlesener)
7th Boys 4x200M Relay
Herington, 1st, 1:52.62 (Cameron Strauss, Pierce Schlesener, Jax Kickhaefer, Reid Griffiths)
7th Boys 800 Sprint Medley
Rural Vista, 3rd, 2:24.83 (Aidan Soliday, Wyatt Hunnicutt, Cameron Misitc, Nolan Effland)
Herington, 4th, 2:35.72 (Chase Stevenson, Jaesyn Johnson, Connor Hight, Conrad Mueller)
Herington, 5th, 2:51.23 (Jax Kickhaefer, Jason Cole, Colton Meyer, Maddix Faulkner)
7th Boys Long Jump
Ty Braucher, Herington, 2nd, 15-08
Tyson Schlesener, Herington, 4thg, 14-02
Gage Billinger, Herington, 6th, 12-02
7th Boys Triple Jump
Conor Hight, Herington, 1st, 22-01
7th Boys Shot Put
Hunter Purkypyle, Herington, 3rd, 23-07
Jeremiah Peterson, Rural Vista, 5th, 22-07
7th Boys Discus
Hunter Purkypyle, Herington, 1st, 6808
Hunter Mathews, Herington, 3rd, 56-4.50
Jeremiah Peterson, Rural vista, 4th, 54-09.50
Jameson Lautt, Rural Vista, 5th, 52-09.75
Kevin Booth, Rural Vista, 6th, 48-00
8th Boys 100M
Cameron Strauss, Herington, 4th, 12.88
Pierce Schlesener, Herington, 6th, 13.12
8th Boys 200M
Reid Griffiths, Herington, 1st, 26.25
Malahki Kramer, Rural Vista, 5th, 29.33
RJ Fiest, Rural Vista, 6th, 33.02
8th Boys 400M
Reid Griffiths, Herington, 1st, 1:02.47
Brayden Hollomon, Rural Vista, 3rd, 1:11.21
8th Boys 4x100M Relay
Herington, 1st, 51.41 (Cameron Strauss, Pierce Schlesener, Jax Kickhaefer, Reid Griffiths)
8th Boys High Jump
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 4th, 4-04
8th Boys Long Jump
Cameron Strauss, Herington, 4th, 15-03
Pierce Schlesener, Herington, 5th, 14-09
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 6th, 14-08
8th Boys Triple Jump
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 2nd, 31-09
8th Boys Shot Put
Jax Kickhaefer, Herington, 3rd, 26-04.50
Jason Cole, Herington, 6th, 22-01
8th Boys Discus
Malahki Kramer, Rural Vista, 4th, 82-08
7th Boys 1600M
Ty Braucher, Herington, 1st, 5:47.30
Nolan Effland, Rural Vista, 2nd, 6:04.20
Braydon Allen, Rural Vista, 4th, 6:13.07
Connor Hight, Herington, 6th, 6:48.36
7th Girls 1600M
Maci Kinser, Herington, 5th, 7:20.66
8th Boys 1600M
Colton Meyer, Herington, 2nd, 6:57.63
Maddix Faulkner, Herington, 3rd, 7:14.08
John Thayer, Herington, 4th, 7:22.44
Caden Collins, Herington, 5th, 8:32.33
8th Girls 1600M
Makayla Simmons, Herington, 1st, 6:16
Sienna Brown, Herington, 3rd, 7:06.27
Cadance Sill-Sheppard, Herington, 4th, 7:14.09
Team Scores
7th Girls
Rural Vista 113, Remington 109, Herington 88, Bennington 77, Wakefield 55.
8th Girls
Bennington 97, Herington 75, Wakefield 69, Remington 68, Rural Vista 16.
7th Boys
Herington 105, Remington 104, Bennington 80, Wakefield 65, Rural vista 62
8th Boys
Remington 108, Bennington 63, Herington 49, Wakefield 42, Rural Vista 26.
