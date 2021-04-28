Results for Chapman, Herington, Rural Vista and Solomon – Top 8
7th Boys 800M
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 2nd 2:29.37
Bryson Allen, Rural Vista, 6th 2:43.38
8th Girls 800M
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 5th 2:51.20
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 8th 3:05.99
7th Boys 4x100m Relay
Rural Vista, 1st 54.67
Chapman, 2nd 55.69
Solomon, 5th 1:08.05
Herington, 6th 1:09.39
8th Girls Discus
Abigail Zerbe, Solomon, 1st 77-9.5
Saydee Friesen, Herington, 2nd 69-5
Morgan Sill-Sheppard, Herington, 3rd 60-10.5
Adrianna Purkeypyle, Herington, 5th 59-5
Ella Durea, Solomon, 7th 58-5
7th Boys 200m Hurdles
Grant Eskeldson, Rural Vista, 1st 31.71
Cyras Wyma, Chapman, 6th 37.48
Ian Sayers, Chapman, 7th 39.00
8th Boys 400M
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 3rd 1:02.85
8th Boys 1600M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 2nd 5:03.24
Caleb Busse, Chapman, 7th 6:05.20
Reagan Perry, Solomon, 8th 6:08.06
8th Boys 100M
Cameron Stitak, Herington, 4th 13.69
Logan Tate, Rural Vista, 6th 13.91
Dakota Curtis, Chapman, 7th 13.94
7th Boys Shot Put
Matthais Baxa, Solomon, 8th 26-1.75
7th Girls Triple Jump
Molly Hunnicutt, Rural Vista, T-3rd 23-3
Clara Gfeller, Chapman, T-3rd 23-3
Ellison Riedy, Rural Vista, 5th 22-8
7th Girls 4x200m Relay
Rural Vista, 3rd 2:24.20
Chapman, 5th 2:25.56
Solomon, 6th 2:30.96
8th Boys Triple Jump
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 3rd 32-5.75
Riley Jackson, Herington, 8th 29-8
8th Boys Pole Vault
Cade Hanney, Chapman, 1st 9-0
Cooper Lewis, Chapman, 2nd 7-6
Ayden Muniz, Chapman, 6th 6-0
Jonah Fry, Chapman, 7th 5-0
8th Girls 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 1st 54.79
Herington, 4th 59.76
Solomon, 5th 1:01.87
8th Girls 100m Hurdles
Hailey LaRosa, Herington, 2nd 19.12
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 3rd 19.17
Melanie Saleh, Herington, 4th 20.27
Dejah Dollinger, Herington, 6th 20.65
Lacie McLaughlin, Solomon, 8th 20.80
7th Girls 800M
Avery Baer, Chapman, 1st 2:53.53
Makayla Simmons, Herington, 2nd 2:55.17
Jade Beary, Chapman, 3rd 2:55.28
Courtney Adams, Chapman, 6th 3:00.46
7th Girls 200M
Hannah Pritchard, Herington, 4th 31.75
Kilynne McCook, Solomon, 7th 33.95
Ellison Riedy, Rural Vista, 8th 33.98
7th Boys 100m Hurdles
Aidan Hall, Chapman, 5th 20.35
Jeremiah Frey, Chapman, 6th 21.36
7th Boys Long Jump
Kayden Schmidt, Rural Vista, 1st 16-4
Kole Riedy, Rural Vista, 2nd 15-11
7th Boys 4x200m Relay
Solomon, 3rd 2:19.95
Rural Vista, 4th 2:34.42
8th Boys Discus
Joshua Delgato, Herington, 1st 103-10
Cade Hanney, Chapman, 4th 99-7
Gavin Carson, Rural Vista, 5th 97-10
Logan Tate, Rural Vista, 6th 80-5
8th Boys Long Jump
Kaedyn Vanderford, Chapman, 6th 15-0
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, 7th 14-11
7th Girls 800m Sprint Medley
Chapman, 2nd 2:15.68
Herington, 3rd 2:22.24
Rural Vista, 6th 2:32.62
7th Boys Discus
Ian Effland, Rural Vista, 4th 82-3
Tucker Mein, Rural Vista, 7th 75-5.5
Trent Hoff, Rural Vista, 8th 74-7.5
7th Boys 800m Sprint Medley
Chapman, 2nd 2:09.77
Solomon, 3rd 2:10.87
Rural Vista, 5th 2:30.73
7th Boys Triple Jump
Kelan Gruver, Chapman, 1st 31-11
Isaac VanMeter, Chapman, 3rd 29-3.5
Kole Riedy, Rural Vista, 4th 28-7
Connor Cote-Boss, Chapman, 5th 28-4.5
Tyler Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 27-10
8th Boys 100m Hurdles
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 4th 18.74
Reagan Perry, Solomon, 6th 20.67
Noah Hansen, Chapman, 8th 21.54
7th Boys 100M
Kole Riedy, Rural Vista, 3rd 14.04
Reid Griffiths, Herington, 6th 14.61
8th Girls High Jump
Maya Newcomer, Solomon, 2nd 4-8
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 3rd 4-4
Kenzie Castleberry, Herington, 4th 4-4
8th Girls Pole Vault
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, 8th 6-6
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 4th 5-6
8th Girls Triple Jump
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 1st 29-1.5
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, 3rd 28-7.5
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 27-6
8th Girls Shot Put
Ella Durea, Solomon, 1st 32-3
Tianna Nye, Solomon, 3rd 29-6.75
Saydee Friesen, Herington, 6th 27-7.5
Shelby Hanson, Herington, 8th 26-6.75
7th Girls Discus
Journey Peterson, Rural Vista, 3rd 62-4
Payton Ballou, Solomon, 4th 59-7.75
Caylee Cook, Solomon, 8th 50-7.25
7th Girls 4x100m Relay
Herington, 3rd 59.66
Chapman, 4th 59.71
Solomon, 6th 1:05.15
7th Boys Pole Vault
Tyler Brockmeier, Rural Vista, 1st 7-6
Jeremik Blanks, Chapman, 3rd 6-6
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 5th 6-6
8th Girls 1600M
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 1st 6:24.62
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 2nd 6:33.28
Alli Lietzan, Rural Vista, 3rd 6:46.74
Kimberly Schantz, Herington, 8th 9:09.43
8th Boys 3200M
Jed Moody, Chapman, 3rd 12:49.84
8th Girls 3200M
Jaidan Vogt, Herington, 2nd 19:26.44
8th Boys 4x200m Relay
Herington, 4th 1:52.42
Chapman, 5th 1:56.81
7th Boys 400M
Grant Eskeldson, Rural Vista, 4th 1:06.00
Myka Finnegan, Solomon, 7th 1:09.69
8th Girls 4x200m Relay
Chapman, 2nd 2:06.35
Solomon, 3rd 2:06.61
Herington, 6th 2:09.48
8th Girls 800m Sprint Medley
Chapman, 1st 2:02.62
Solomon, 5th 2:20.19
Herington, 6th 2:36.09
8th Girls 100M
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 1st 14.23
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 7th 15.36
7th Girls Pole Vault
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st 6-6
Anna Bryan, Chapman, 2nd 6-0
Ivy Beck, Chapman, T-3rd 5-6
Faith Gentry, Chapman, T-3rd 5-6
8th Girls Long Jump
Alli Lietzan, Rural Vista, 2nd 14-2
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 3rd 13-11
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 4th 13-0
Payeton Spann, Chapman, 5th 12-11
Payton Arnold, Herington, 8th 12-7.5
8th Girls 400M
Emersyn Shirack, Solomon, 3rd 1:12.42
Madison Moore, Solomon, 4th 1:12.97
Kennedy McMillen, Solomon, 8th 1:17.31
7th Boys High Jump
Kayden Schmidt, Rural Vista, 2nd 4-8
Ayden Olsen, Solomon, 6th 4-4
Brekyn Gaither, Chapman, 7th 4-2
Andrew Calvert, Rural Vista, 4-0
8th Boys 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 2nd 50.77
Herington, 6th 54.46
Rural Vista, 7th 59.08
8th Boys 800m Sprint
Medley Relay
Chapman, 1st 1:50.35
Rural Vista, 6th 2:28.49
8th Boys Shot Put
Mason Mortensen, Herington, 2nd 35-5.75
Joshua Delgato, Herington, 3rd 35-3.5
Kaedyn Vanderford, Chapman, 5th 34-0.25
7th Girls 100M
Hannah Pritchard, Herington, 3rd 15.37
Kora Kinchen, Herington, 5th 16.11
Makayla Simmons, Herington, 6th 16.37
Kilynne McCook, Solomon, 7th 16.60
7th Girls 400M
Reese Whitehair, Chapman, 3rd 1:17.74
Kilynne McCook, Solomon, 5th 1:19.08
Alex Aguas, Chapman, 7th 1:20.75
Jayden Bronson, Solomon, 8th 1:21.22
8th Girls 200M
Kiera Smith, Solomon, 1st 34.83
Alli Lietzan, Rural Vista, 3rd 35.52
Melanie Saleh, Herington 5th 35.96
Dejah Dollinger, Herington, 7th 37.14
Harley LaRosa, Herington, 8th 37.52
7th Girls 1600M
Malenzie Hall, Chapman, 1st 6:13.18
Courtney Adams, Chapman, 3rd 6:35.95
Morgan Simmons, Herington, 6th 7:01.26
Ivy Beck, Chapman, 7th 7:08.55
Jayden Bronson, Solomon, 7:18.29
8th Girls 200M
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 2nd 30.22
Emersyn Shirack, Solomon, 4th 31.14
Alyssa Maas, Solomon, 5th 31.18
Alli Lietzan, Rural Vista, 8th 31.27
8th Boys High Jump
Justin Blocker, Chapman, T-5th 4-8
Riley Jackson, Herington, T-8th 4-6
Kameron Krogman, Chapman, T-8th 4-6
Logan Hammersmith, Solomon, T-8th 4-6
7th Girls 100m Hurdles
Courtney Adams, Chapman, 4th 22.55
Jade Beary, Chapman, 6th 22.83
Ivy Beck, Chapman, 8th 23.72
7th Girls Long Jump
Hannah Pritchard, Herington, 4th 12-10
Kira Prescher, Solomon, 7th 11-8.5
Courtney Adams, Chapman, 8th 11-6.5
8th Boys 200m Hurdles
Kameron Johnston, Rural Vista, 7th 37.69
8th Boys 200M
Cameron Stitak, Herington, 2nd 27.11
Logan Tate, Rural Vista, 6th 28.39
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 7th 28.47
7th Boys 1600M
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 3rd 5:46.02
Mykia Finnegan, Solomon, 4th 5:51.86
8th Boys 800M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 2nd 2:15.34
Caleb Busse, Chapman, 6th 2:40.26
7th Boys 200M
Kayden Schmidt, Rural Vista, 1st 27.56
Reid Griffiths, Herington, 7th 31.00
Boedi Long, Solomon, 8th 31.16
7th Girls Shot Put
Journey Peterson, Rural Vista, 3rd 26-9
Clara Gfeller, Chapman, 7th 25-2.75
7th Girls 200m Hurdles
Kayley Benner, Rural Vista, 5th 43.29
Marlee Gant, Rural Vista, 6th 43.56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.