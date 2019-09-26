GOESSEL – The Herington Lady Railer volleyball team earned wins Tuesday night over Goessel and Classical.
In the opening match against Goeseel, Herington won in two sets 25-12, 25-22. Carrie Roe had 12 kills to lead the attack against Goessel. Halle Rutschman served up two aces and Megan Mortensen led the team in blocks with two. Tristyn Kremeier, Dakota Swader and Emma Alt also had blocks.
Rutschman and Adrina Volkman came up with 15 and 13 digs each to keep the Railers moving offensively. Roe added nine of her own. Kremeier provided 14 assists in the contest.
In the second match against Classical, Herington dominated in two sets 25-9, 25-9. Rutschman and Roe powered five kills each and Alt slammed three. Herington served up nine aces in the match with Rutschman having three, Hannah Pohlman and Roe finished with two each and Kremeier and Madi Becker had one each.
Mortensen had two blocks while Alt stuffed one. Rutschman saved 15 digs while Roe had nine, Pohlman and Volkman had five each, Becker finished with two and Swader had one for the victors.
Herington hosts its Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
