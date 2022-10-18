HERINGTON – Herington quarterback Tyrus Becker ran for a two-yard touchdown in overtime to thwart a Solomon Gorilla comeback as the Railers edged their county rival 54-48 Friday night in Herington.
Becker rushed for two scores and threw for two more to lead the Railers past the Gorillas. The two teams battled back and forth all night as both squads scored twice in the opening period.
Railer running back Justin Wilder scored the opening touchdown for Herington on his way to two rushing scores and 118 yards on the ground. Cameron Svitak had 69 yards on the ground and a touchdown while Becker rushed seven times for 26 yards and two scores. Kris Jones carried for 42 yards and Damion Woods had two totes for four yards and a score.
Solomon’s Spencer Coup threw for six touchdowns and 332 yards to lead the Gorillas. He also carried the ball 17 times with a touchdown. Scott Robinson caught three touchdowns while picking up 128 yards and Spencer Krause grabbed 10 tosses for 139 yards and a score. Porter Hynes had four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown and Jake Sommer added a 24-yard touchdown catch.
Herington led at halftime 36-26 before the Gorillas mounted a valiant comeback to take the lead with 2:35 left in the game when Coup found Sommer for a 24-yard touchdown. A minute later Becker rushed in from the one to tie the game at the end of regulation.
Becker ran in the winning score in the overtime period while the Gorillas were held out of the endzone.
Herington won the rushing battle 268 yards to 126 for the Gorillas but Coup gave Solomon the edge in passing with 332 yards to 81.
Defensively, the Railers swiped two Solomon passes as Becker grabbed both out of the air. Svital led the Railers with 10 tackles while Becker and Wilder added eight each. Kwinton Barlow-McKenna had seven stops.
Coup had 13 tackles for the Gorillas while Kegan Mackney had seven, Kolten Walker finished with six and Hynes and Robinson had five a piece.
Herington improves to 3-4 on the year and will travel to Moundridge (4-3) this week for the final regular season game. Solomon falls to 2-5 and will host Pretty Prairie (1-6) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.