HERINGTON – Herington quarterback Tyrus Becker ran for a two-yard touchdown in overtime to thwart a Solomon Gorilla comeback as the Railers edged their county rival 54-48 Friday night in Herington.

Becker rushed for two scores and threw for two more to lead the Railers past the Gorillas. The two teams battled back and forth all night as both squads scored twice in the opening period.

 

