Second year head coach Boyd Peterson returns depth and experience to his Herington Railer football team for 2023. After going 2-7 a year ago, coach Peterson is looking for the offensive line to provide the experience Herington needs to improve this year.
He thinks he has depth at the skill positions with seniors Tyus Becker and Caleb Darrow leading the defensive backfield along with Cameron Svitak. Those same players will be the leaders on the offensive unit as well. The coach looks for Mason Mortenson, David Dallinga, Tristen Swarts and Kwinton Barlow-Mckenna to have good years at receivers, tight end and along the defensive line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.