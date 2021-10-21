The Herington Lady Railers prepare to launch their post-season volleyball play Saturday afternoon at the Class 2A Sub-State hosted by Alma-Wabaunsee High School.
Herington (28-7) draws the number one seed and will face the eighth seed Belleville-Republic County squad (6-26) scheduled for 2 p.m. In the same part of the bracket, the fourth seed Brookeville-Ell Saline squad (21-14) meets fifth seed Bennington (20-16).
In the lower bracket, the number two seed Wabaunsee team (29-8) squares off against seventh seed St. Marys (9-25) while the three seed Blue Rapid-Valley Heights (26-9) will face sixth seed Salina-Sacred Heart (9-22)
Opening round matches will be followed by semifinals and the championship matches on the same day with the winner qualifying for the Class 2A State Tournament in Dodge City the following weekend.
