HERINGTON – Solomon High School quarterback Alex Herbel led the Gorillas multi faceted offense as they put up almost 350 yards of total offense in its 48-0 win over Wheat State League rival Herington Friday night in Herington.
Herbel led the undefeated Solomon Gorillas as he ran for two scores and threw for four more as the Gorillas blanked the 2-2 Railers to win its first district contest of the 2020 season. Herbel ran for 122 of Solomon’s 205 yards on the ground and he finished seven of 11 for 122 yards in the air as he had touchdown throws to Dylan Hynes, Dawson Duryea and two to Scott Robinson in the victory.
First year head coach Mike Kilgore was pleased with the entire offensive performance on Friday.
“First off, I want to just give it to Herington,” Kilgore said. “They came out and played tough tonight. They stopped us on our first drive and we had to make some changes. I can’t just talk about the play of our quarterback but Alex Herbel did a great job. Dylan Hynes was great. Scott (Robinson), Dawson (Duryea) and Spencer (Coup) and everybody stepped in and did a really good job tonight on offense. We were a complete team tonight.”
Solomon’s defensive effort was powerful enough to shut down Herington’s power house running attack from senior running back Matt Anschutz and junior tail back Easton Idleman. Idleman could only put up 28 yards on 13 carries while Anschutz was held to just 19 yards on 18 carries.
Mistakes cost the Railers as they were penalized nine times for 70 yards including losing a kick return for a touchdown by Anschutz early in the fourth period due to a holding penalty.
“Our defense was honed in tonight,” Kilgore said. “We were ready tonight.”
Dynes and Herbel had 40 plus yard touchdown runs in the opening period to set the stage for the Gorillas. Hynes busted loose on a 43-yard jaunt with 8:39 showing on the first quarter game clock. He gave his team the first eight points as he ran the conversion in as well.
Later in the quarter, Herbel swept wide for a 46-yard scoring run that put the Gorillas up 16-0 after one.
Herbel threw for two scores in the second period as he found Hynes from four-yards out and then he tossed a 32-yard strike to sophomore Scott Robinson that gave Solomon a 30-0 halftime lead.
With 2:36 remaining in the third quarter, Herbel connected with Duryea with a four-yard scoring throw and then in the fourth period Herbel threw his second touchdown pass of the night to Robinson and then ended the game with a four-yard game-ending run with 3:37 on the clock.
Solomon ran the ball 42 times picking up 205 yards on the ground that was nearly 4.9 yards per rush. Herbel ran 22 times for 122 yards, Hynes carried the ball 14 times for 78 yards and Duryea and freshman Spencer Coup carried the ball four times each. Coup added a completion on a throw back to Herbel for 17 yards and he caught a Herbel throw for 35-yards.
Herington senior quarterback Ayden Lawrenz had 40 yards rushing for the Railers on four carries.
On defense, Hynes swarmed the Herington offense for 15.5 tackles including four for loss. Coup recorded six and half stops and he picked off a Lawrenz pass. Jarret Baxa finished with five stops and had two tackles for loss. Nevante Farris and Duryea also had tackles for a loss against the Railers.
Herington’s Kevin Gehrke, Ridley Swader and Cordell Stiles provided the most stops for the Railer defense. Gehrke accounted for five tackles for loss with Stiles picking up three tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Solomon improves to 4-0 and will travel to Bennington Friday while Herington is 2-2 and will play at Lincoln.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Solomon 48, Herington 0
Solomon 16 14 6 12 – 48
Herington 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter:
S – Hynes 43 run. Hynes run.
S – Herbel 46 run. Hynes run.
Second Quarter:
S – Hynes 4 pass from Herbel.
Duryea pass from Herbel.
S – Robinson 32 pass from Herbel. Pass failed.
Third Quarter:
S - Duryea 4 pass from Herbel. Pass failed.
Fourth Quarter:
S - Robinson 9 pass from Herbel. Run failed.
S – Herbel 4 run. End of game.
