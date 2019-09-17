SOLOMON – Solomon junior quarterback Alex Herbel ran for four touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Gorillas to a 46-20 win over Wakefield Friday night in Solomon.
With the scored tied at 14-14 after the first period, Solomon added a touchdown in the second period to take a 20-14 advantage to break. The second half saw the Gorillas score twice in each of the third and fourth quarters and Wakefield adding its final score in the fourth period.
Herbel rushed for 232 yards on 23 carries and he completed six of 10 passes for 41 yards and a score. The Gorillas totaled 318 yards rushing against the Bombers.
Sophomore Dylan Hynes ran 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown and senior Cobey Fiske toted the ball nine times for 14 yards and a score.
Sophomore Dawson Duryea hauled in three of Herbal’s tosses for 31 yards and a score. Senior Trevor Kirby had a catch for 14 yards. Duryea also carried the ball twice for eight yards and freshman Scott Robinson rounded out the offensive yards for Solomon with three yards rushing.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Duryea led the team with 13 tackles while Hynes finished with 12 including two for loss. Herbel recorded nine stops and sophomore Jarrett Baxa had seven. Senior Brock Neilson finished with six tackles including one behind the line of scrimmage. Kirby finished with six stops and senior Tyler Lantz and sophomore Caden Acosta had five tackles each.
Senior Cameron Miller was credited with a sack for Solomon.
Wakefield’s Konner Murphy and Trevor Uken had rushing touchdowns and senior Bradley Draper recovered a fumble in the end zone for a Bomber touchdown.
