Semi-Modified Stock
Abilene’s Heath Hernandez won the Semi-Modified Stock Class in back to back nights at the Abilene Demo Derby. Hernandez accomplished this feat by driving the same HO 7 car both nights.
Hernandez’s car is shown at left.
Compact Car Class
Salina driver Tyler Heath in the purple compact car 21 won the Compact Car Class at Monday’s Demo Derby.
Heath is pictured below left.
Bone Stock
Jeff Bender, Sr., of Abilene was the winner of the Bone Stock Class Monday night at the Demo Derby. Bender drove the 99J car shown below right.
Two winners in Mini Van Class at Demo Derby
Six mini vans entered the arena Monday night and when the checkered flag waved there was a tie between Abilene’s Blaise Lehman in the brown 57 van and Dave Hansen of Enterprise driving the purple 1166 van.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.