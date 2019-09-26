HARTFORD – Despite some injury concerns, the Rural Vista Heat volleyball team has been forced to make some pretty serious lineup changes over the past week according to head coach Adam Sobba.
“We have had to keep the changes as easy as possible, but it takes some time for everyone to figure out their role within each lineup,” Sobba said.
Heading into the Hartford Tournament he knew his team was going to be careful and really monitor playing time.
The Lady Heat rolled through the first three matches against Burlingame, Hartford and Southern Coffey County.
“I thought we came out and played relatively well in the first three games,” he said. “I thought the girls did really well helping Kacie Acres, a freshman who played a big role for us, find her role within our system.”
In the fourth pool play match, the Heat lost to a really good Lebo team in two sets.
“Lebo is a team that you have to hit at repeatedly. They are such a good passing team that if you just tip it over to them you will not beat them,” the coach said. “I thought we settled way to much for soft stuff against them and it cost us.”
The Heat met Chase County in bracket play. They were able to figure some things out against them that set them up to meet Lebo in a rematch for the championship.
In the championship, the Heat carried the momentum from the Chase County match and took the first set 25-18.
In the championship second set, the Heat started off really well as they jumped to a 6-0 lead. Then they hit a tough stretch where they saw themselves trailing 9-6. The rest of the game went back and forth from there on out but the Heat was able to make some great plays to win 25-23.
“In big games, you expect big players to show up and lead the way,” Sobba said. “Hannah Riedy and Holly Brockmeier did just that in the championship game.”
Holly led the way with 12 kills while Hannah added 11 of her own.
“I thought they were the best two players in the gym during that game,” he said. “Their effort and leadership really showed and they willed us to the win.”
Megan and Amber Brockmeier also had really big games in the match. Megan finished with six kills and 16 digs while Amber had 15 assists and 13 digs.
“We just got into a mentality that nothing was going to hit the floor and really laid everything we had out there,” Sobba said. “It was a great game by everyone and I was really glad to see that we were able to battle back after the loss in pool play and beat Lebo in the championship.”
The Heat moves to 17-2 on the season.
Recap of the
Tournament Stats:
Amber Brockmeier – six aces, eight kills, 46 assists, 48 digs and two blocks; Erica Linder – two aces, 10 assists and 12 digs; Kelci Sly – 14 kills, three blocks, 13 assists and 20 digs; Kacie Acres – three axes, three blocks, one kill and five digs; Meghan Brockmeier – 51 kills, two aces and 51 digs; Cami Jacobson – four aces, nine kills, seven blocks and 31 digs; Hannah Riedy – one ace, 35 kills, 53 assists, five blocks and 62 digs and Holly Brockmeier – 32 kills, two blocks and 38 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.