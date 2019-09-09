HOPE – The Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball team opened its season Thursday with a sweep of Wakefield.
The Heat won the first game 25-4, 25-12 and the second game 25-10, 25-11. The Heat dominated with a balanced attack all night.
“I thought we got off to a really good start in the first set and were able to keep things going most of the night,” Heat head coach Adam Sobba said. “We had some trouble at times with some of our new stuff but that is expected this early in the year. I think we were able to get a good idea of what we need to improve on moving forward. Our serving was very tough tonight lead by Meghan Brockmeier who had 12 aces on the night.”
In the first match, Amber Brockmeier had one ace, two kills, six assists and five digs. Erica Linder put up one ace, five assists and four digs. Kelci Sly had two kills, three assists and two digs. Meghan Brockmeier had five aces, four kills and four digs.
Cami Jacobson contributed four kills and five digs. Hannah Riedy had five kills, six assists and five digs. And Holly Brockmeier finished with two aces, six kills and six digs.
In the second match, Amber Brockmeier had four kills, four assists and two digs. Sly finished with four kills, four assists and five digs. Meghan Brockmeier slammed seven aces, two kills and had 10 digs. Jacobson finished with five kills, a block and two digs. Riedy had an ace, three kills, 13 assists and six digs while Holly Brockmeier finished with two aces, six kills and three digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.