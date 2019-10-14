WAKEFIELD — The Rural Vista Lady Heat volleyball team repeated as the regular season Wheat State League champion for the second year in a row.
Tuesday the Heat traveled to Wakefield for its final league match-up of the season. Rural Vista used a balanced attack to take down Wakefield 25-6, 25-8. The Heat were dominate in all aspects of the game getting six aces in the match and hitting .364 as a team with six girls tallying at least two kills.
“We knew there was a lot at stake for that game,” Heat head coach Adam Sobba said. “I thought we came out really focused and took care of what we needed to do.”
Being a double dual night, the Heat got to play Wakefield twice. In the second match, the Heat came away with 25-15, 25-10 wins.
“We had some errors we don’t usually have through out the first set,” Sobba said. “We were trying some different things and that was part of it.”
The Heat once again had a balanced attack with Hannah Riedy and Holly Brockmeier leading the way with 10 and six kills respectively. Kelci Sly and Meghan Brockmeier each had four of their own and the Heat hit .339 in the match.
“Winning league again was definitely one of our goals coming into the season, so to get it done was a big step forward,” the coach said.
Rural Vista is now 27-3 on the season and finished 8-1 in league play.
Stats for two matches: Amber Brockmeier – 1 ace, 3 kills, 24 assists, 10 digs; Erica Linder – 3 aces, 3 assists, 7 digs; Kelci Sly – 7 kills, 7 assists, 4 digs; Meghan Brockmeier – 5 aces, 11 kills, 1 block, 17 digs; Cami Jacobson – 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Hannah Riedy – 2 aces, 14 kills, 14 assists, 18 digs; Holly Brockmeier – 1 ace, 10 kills, 13 digs.
