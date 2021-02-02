Rural Vista boys beat Northern Heights 47-37 on Thursday. With the win Rural Vista moved their record to 4-7 on the season.
Rural Vista used great defense to counter a slow start on offense in the first quarter of the game on Thursday. The Heat only managed to score 4 points in the first quarter on two baskets from Dylan Worrell. Rural Vista held Northern Heights to just 9 points in the quarter.
Rural Vista was able to get the offense going in the second outsourcing Northern Heights 14-11 in the quarter.
The Heat used a big 2nd half to pull away from the Wildcats to pick up a 47-37 win. Dylan Worrell led all scores with 26 points in the game. Dylan Posted a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Campuzano also had a double-double with 19 rebounds and 10 blocked shots while also adding 8 points and 3 assists. Jason Elsen and Ajay Brown both added 5 points apiece for the Heat while Angelo Thomas had 2 and Parker Stilwell had 1.
“Overall, I thought we played really well,” Rural Vista head coach Adam Sobba said. “It was a very physical game and I thought we handled our emotions great for all that was going on. We were able to take care of the basketball and that is what really made a difference in the game for us.”
