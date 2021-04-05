The Hays High Lady Indians blew into town Thursday afternoon and took advantage of the Cowgirls opening day nerves and miscues by winning both ends of a non-conference double-header.
Hays jumped out early in the opener by pushing across four unearned runs in the top of the first on their way to a 13-4 win over Abilene. Abilene senior Brynna Ade took the brunt of the shaky defense as she was charged with 10 runs of which two were earned in her two and two-thirds innings of work in the circle. Ade gave up six hits, struck out one while walking three.
Hays sophomore third baseman Madyson Sennet led the 10-hit attack against the Cowgirls with three hits and she scored twice. Sophomore Morgan Berry added a pair of hits and two RBI. A big blow came off the bat of freshman Sezerea Schmidt when she launched a hard-hit double that drove in three for the Indians.
Freshman Aubree Thomas limited the Cowgirls to five hits in the first game and she struck out eight in her seven innings of work.
Abilene freshman Hannah Walter and junior Jenna Hayes had two hits each for the Cowgirls. Hayes drove in two of Abilene’s four runs in the opener. Freshman Callie Powell collected Abilene’s fifth hit of the game.
Freshman Zoe Debenham and senior Maggie Gantenbein relieved Ade in the Circle. Debenham threw three and two-thirds innings allowing a run on three hits and striking out two. Gantenbein tossed two-thirds of a frame allowing two runs on one hit.
The Cowgirls came back in the nightcap to take a one-run lead after their first at bat. Starting on the bump for the Cowgirls, Hayes held the Lady Indians off the scoreboard until the third innings when they took a brief lead by scoring twice.
Abilene answered by scoring three times in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 advantage. Hays pushed across two in the fourth for a tie but back came the Cowgirls with a single run in the fourth and fifth to take a 6-4 headed to the sixth inning.
In the Hays sixth, the Indians finally got to Abilene’s Hayes by pushing across five runs in the sixth and they topped it off with a single run in the seventh. Hayes went five and two thirds innings giving up nine runs on 13 hits and walking four. Senior Ashton Roth tossed the last one and one-third for the Cowgirls allowing a run on one hit and striking out two.
Thomas got the win on the mound for Hays as she pitched both complete games. She allowed two earned runs in the 10-6 Hays High win. Thomas gave up five hits while striking out 12.
Walter had two hits for Abilene with junior Emma Wildman, Roth and freshman Madeline Murray each having singles for Abilene. Murray was also credited with an RBI.
The Cowgirls are 0-2 and will next play Tuesday when they host Rock Creek.
