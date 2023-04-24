Abilene Varsity
Invite 2023
Results for Abilene,
Chapman – Top 6
Girls 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 10:24.52
Chapman, 6th, 11:02.75
Boys 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 8:16.04
Girls 100M Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 3rd, 17.10
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 6th, 17.99
Boys 110M Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 15.20
Girls 100M
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 3rd, 13.09
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 4th, 13.16
Boys 100M
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 4th, 11.43
Girls 1600M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st, 5:23.35
Arissa Cathey, Abilene, 5th, 5:52.90
Girls 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 4th, 51.97
Abilene, 5th, 52.91
Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 3rd, 45.36
Abilene, 5th, 46.04
Girls Throwers Relay
Abilene, 1st, 50.48
Boys Throwers Relay
Abilene, 5th, 52.21
Coaches Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 1:05.14
Girls 400M
Chloe Rock, Abilene, 4th, 1:03.99
Boys 400M
Zeb Schultze, Abilene, 3rd, 53.62
Girls 300M Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 49.69
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 6th, 53.28
Boys 300M Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 40.17
Girls 800M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st, 2:20.59
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 2nd, 2:25.79
Boys 800M
Darren Klukas, Chapman, 3rd, 2:01.49
Grant Waite, Abilene, 4th, 2:03.63
Girls 200M
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 5th, 27.24
Boys 200M
Ian Suther, Chapman, 5th, 23.23
Tyler Green, Abilene, 6th, 23.25
Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 4:18.93
Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 3:31.11
Chapman, 4th, 3:31.57
Girls High Jump
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 2nd, 5-2
Avery Baer, Chapman, 4th, 5-0
Boys High Jump
Tyler Green, Abilene, T-4th, 6-0
Girls Pole Vault
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 1st, 8-0
Jentree McGivney, Abilene, 4th, 8-0
Boys Pole Vault
Parker Farr, Abilene, T-4th, 10-6
Girls Long Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 5th, 16-00.25
Boys Long Jump
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 6th, 29-00.50
Girls Shot Put
Ashleigh Long, Chapman, 6th, 32-5
Boys Shot Put
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 6th, 42-1.75
Girls Discus
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 2nd, 114-4
Callie Jones, Abilene, 5th, 96-8
Girls Javelin
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 4th, 92-10
Boys Javelin
Ian Suther, Chapman, 4th, 150-8
Team Scores:
Boys
Hays 144, Wamego 120, Southeast of Saline 107, Abilene 56, McPherson 42, Chapman 27, El Dorado 27, Clay Center 21, Royal Valley 10.
Girls
McPherson 114, Hays 92, Wamego 72, Chapman 72, Clay Center 57, Abilene 56, Southeast of Saline 41, Sacred Heart 26, El Dorado 23, Royal Valley 5.
