It didn’t take long for the number one ranked team in Class 5A to put distance between themselves and the Abilene Cowboys, as the Hays High Indians shot out to a 10-point lead after one enroute to a 59-45 win in Abilene Tuesday night.
The young Hays team rode into Cowboy territory with one mission in mind and that was to keep their undefeated record rolling along till the end of the season. Hays stands at 17-0 with the win over Abilene and will take back-to-back road trips to Garden City and then to Dodge City before ending the season at home versus Great Bend. The Indians owned the three opponents in their earlier meetings.
The Cowboys were coming off a heart breaking one-point loss at Wamego and found themselves down 11-3 early in the first period last night. Junior Jaylen West put Abilene on the board with a corner trey to chop the Hays lead in half at the 5:45 mark. Junior Kaleb Becker banked in a shot and senior Avery Bryson netted a jumper late in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Indians found success inside the lane as 6-6 junior Jace Linenberger and 6-6 senior Dalyn Schwartz dominated in the lane early in the contest. When they weren’t scoring inside, their teammates found corner threes and mid-range jumpers to fall as the Indians took the 10-point lead to the second quarter.
‘They are a good team and we didn’t really have any answers for Linenberger inside,” Abilene head coach Erik Graefe said. “He is as good of a post as I have seen and we couldn’t figure out how to stop him. We tried to play behind him, we zoned him and manned him, and it didn’t matter. That team is live at all five positions and they can dribble, they can pass – I mean all of them. It’s like they can interchange at positions if needed. You have to be really dialed in defensively to get stops.”
The Cowboys started strong in the second period as senior Josh Stuber drove to the bucket and West popped his second three of the game to pull the Cowboys within five with 6:08 on the clock. That would be as close as the game would get as the Indians answered with eight unanswered points to go up 28-12. Abilene senior Blaise McVan hit back-to-back threes to bring it back to a 10-point difference and Becker finished off the quarter with a basket. Hays led by nine at the break 29-20.
The Indians started the second half on a seven to two run to go up by 14 at 36-22 but Becker had a field goal and a three sandwiched around a pair of Bryson free throws to keep Abilene within 11 after three quarters.
“We had stretches where we competed with them,” Graefe said. “But over the long haul they are just really, really good. Their points come from their big inside guys and the others know that if it is working, they don’t need to score much and they can concentrate on passing the ball around and feeding it inside. And, if the inside scoring somehow isn’t clicking then the others can shoot the ball well too. That’s how good of a team they are. They do what they need to do to win.”
Linenberger pushed the Hays lead to as many at 16 points early in the fourth before Becker and Bryson had big baskets. Bryson’s three with 3:03 left in the game put the score at 51-38 Hays. Schwartz scored twice inside for the Indians before Becker hit a pair of charity tosses and Stuber netted a long-range jumper. Hays senior TJ Nunnery, who brought the Hays fans to their feet with a first half steal and slam, floated to the basket and then Linenberger ended the game with an inside bank shot.
Linenberger led the Indians with a game high 23 points, Schwartz finished with 12 and junior guard Carson Kieffer had 10. Becker was high point for the Cowboys with 15 with Stuber adding nine.
Abilene drops to 8-5 and will host Clay Center on Friday.
“Clay Center is playing as well as anybody in our league right now,” Graefe said. “We just have to come in here Friday ready to play.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Hays 59, Abilene 45
Hays 17 12 13 17 – 59
Abilene 7 13 11 14 – 45
Hays (17-0) – Krannawitter 5, Kieffer 10, Nunnery 7, Weimer 2, Linnenberger 23, Schwartz 12, Totals: 22 (2) 9-12 59.
Abilene (8-5) – Stuber 9, McVan 6, West 8, Bryson 7, Becker 15. Totals: 8 (7) 8-11 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.