The Abilene Cowboys fell to a very talented Hays High Indians last Friday night at home. The Indians controlled and dominated the game from the start, gaining 427 yards of total offense, and defensively shutting down Abilene’s offense. Led by athletes that have multiple Division 1 college football scholarship offers from the likes of Clemson, Kansas State, Colorado, and Nebraska, the Indians talent was by far the best Abilene will see all year.
Hays would come out and score 42 points in the first half, led by 4 rushing touchdowns by Senior running back Roy Meroni. Abilene’s only threatening drive in the first half was set up by a 52-yard pass from Stockton Timbrook to Cooper Wildey. However, time would run out on the Cowboys in the first half and the halftime score would be 42-0
The second half would eventually see a continuous running clock at the start of the 4th quarter, after the Indians would add on three more touchdowns in the 3rd quarter for a score of 61-0. Hays would then score their final points of the night at the beginning of the 4th quarter, on a field goal making the score 64-0.
Abilene would finally put a scoring drive together, kick started by a long kickoff return by Freshman Weston Rock. The Cowboys would then benefit from a pass interference call on a passing attempt to Wildey. Timbrook would then connect on pass completions to Sophomores Zach Miller, and Brax Miller getting the Cowboys deep into Hays territory. Both Miller and Sophomore Keaton Hargrave would then combine to rush the ball down to the Hays 2 yard line. Miller would then finish the drive on a tough rushing Touchdown for Abilene’s only score of the night. Timbrook would then make the extra point kick, finalizing the score 64-7
The Cowboys will now travel the next two weeks starting with Ulysses on next Friday night.
