The Hays High Indians completed a sweep of Abilene Thursday night with a ‘heartbreaking’ last second shot by T.J. Nunnery 49-47 Thursday night in Abilene.
After Abilene’s Travis Beetch got a big layup to fall with 5.5 seconds remaining in the game, Hays junior post Dalyn Schwarz drove the length of the floor only to have his shot blocked by Abilene’s Kaleb Becker. But the gut wrenching dagger came when Nunnery scooped up the lose basketball to get a shot off before the buzzer. The horn was still sounding when the ball fell through the net to send the Cowboys home with a heart throbbing two-point loss.
‘That was a heart breaking loss for our kids,” Abilene head coach Terry Taylor said. “Played so hard and gave great effort. We battled on the boards. Like I told them in the locker room, if we get a couple of wins next week and we will forget this. That’s a little tougher to do. It’ll be Saturday night on the road somewhere. We have played some good games on the road this year, it just makes the task of getting to Salina a little tougher.”
Abilene needed this game to maintain the one game edge it had on Buhler to be the fourth seed in the Class 4A West Division sub-state. With the loss, Abilene (13-7) slides to the number five spot with Buhler (13-7) moving to the number four seed earning the right to host next week’s sub-state finals due to having the tie-breaker of fewer defensive points allowed during the regular season. Buhler averaged 48.250 to Abilene’s 50.800 average during the course of the season.
After struggling against the ‘man zone ‘ defense the Indians implemented against them in the first meeting a week ago, Abilene came out and ran off a 15-3 lead to open the first quarter. Hays would then go on a 9-0 run to finish the first and open the second period to trail 15-12. Beetch netted a trey at the 4:29 mark to answer another brief Indian run and give Abilene a 20-16 lead with almost three-minutes left in the half.
“We played very well early,” Taylor said. “We came out focused and made some shots. We did some things very well. Very proud of the start.”
Abilene led 22-18 at the break and after both fought back and forth through the third quarter; the Cowboys maintained a two-point edge 33-31 headed to the fourth. Hays tied the contest 33-33 before Abilene junior Blaise McVan swished a three for a brief three-point lead. Hays answered immediately but Beetch and Kaleb Becker were perfect at the line to push the Cowboys up 40-36 with 4:36 left.
Schwartz, playing with four fouls, then gave the Indians a one-point lead after hitting back-to-back buckets. The second score coming off an inopportune Abilene turnover. McVan popped his second trey of the period for another tie.
Schwaz gave the Indians a two-point lead with just 31.2 seconds to go in the game with an inside shot. Beetch drove the basket for the tying score with 5.5 seconds left.
Following back-to-back timeouts, Hays gave the ball to Schwarz to drive. The hopes of going into overtime as the seconds ticked away were dashed with Nunnery’s heads up athletic game ending play.
“Nunnery just finds a way to make plays when the game is on the line,” Taylor said. “I saw that on film with the game against Dodge City. He gets a couple of baskets at the right time and they survived that one and that’s what happened here tonight. He’s a tough guard.”
Beetch led the Cowboys with a game high 15 points while Becker added 10. Sophomore Carson Kieffer led the Indians 14 points and Nunnery had 11.
The Cowboys will host the first game of the sub-state bracket next week against an unknown opponent at the moment. Brackets will be released Saturday morning. If the Cowboys win, then they will now travel for the their second game. It will presumably be to Buhler for the right to go to state.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.