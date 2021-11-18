Two Abilene Cowgirl volleyball players received news of earning All-State Honors early this week from the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association.
Senior outside hitter Jenna Hayes was named to the Class 4A second team while senior Libero Joy Clemence made the Honorable Mention All-State squad. Hayes led the Cowgirls in kills and was named to the NCL All-League Team for the third time in her high school career. Clemence was also a repeat honoree to the All-League Team.
State Champion Andale landed three athletes on the First Team as junior outside hitter McKenzie Fairchild, junior outside hitter Maddie Schrandt and senior setter Annabeth Baalmann all made the elite Class 4A squad.
Also making the First Team by the Coaches Association were senior outside hitter Rhian Swanson of McPherson, sophomore outside hitter Jacqueline Corcoran of Circle, senior setter Kristen Evans of Ottawa and sophomore outside hitter Emery Keebaugh also of Ottawa.
Joining Abilene’s Hayes on the Second Team were senior setter Brette Doile of McPherson, freshman Lauren Lopez of Bishop Miege, sophomore Ava Martin of Bishop Miege, senior Ella Mullins of Circle, junior Ali Olson of Bishop Miege and Clay Center senior middle blocker Jacey Schurle.
Receiving Honorable Mention recognition along with Clemence were sophomore middle blocker Fisayo Afonja of Baldwin and seniors Anna Dean of Labette County, Marissa Hart of Circle, Corinna McMullen of Louisburg, Tommie Schaffner of Augusta, and Clearwater middle blocker Laurel Streit.
Andale’s Fairchild was named the Player of the Year in Class 4A while Andale coach Kaylie Bergkamp received the Coach of the Year honor from KVCA.
In Class 3A, Smoky Valley who won the Abilene Invitational Tournament placed senior middle blocker Abby Rose of the First Team with senior Madi Tolle named to the Second Team. Also playing in Abilene and earning Class 3A honors were Thomas Moore Prep-Marion senior outside hitter Emilee Lane while senior setter Kassidi Yost earned Honorable Mention recognition.
