The Abilene Cowboys golf team played host to the Abilene Invitational Tournament at Stagg Hill golf course in Manhattan on Monday afternoon. Leading the Cowboys with a score of 90 was Sophomore Aaron Hartman. Hartman’s 90 tied him for 15th place, and was this season’s personal best score so far on the young season. Also playing their best round to date, and recording a new low on the season were CJ Brooks with a 95, and Esteban Plunkett with a 98.
“We finally had a great day to play,” said head coach Mark Willey. “Aaron had a nice day, he made a putter change switch that really helped.”
