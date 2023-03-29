The Abilene High School golf team returns several members that are expected to play at the varsity level.
Head coach Mark Willey and assistant coach Shawn Hermann in all have nineteen team members on the team this year. Expected to lead the Cowboys this season are sophomore Aaron Hartman, and senior Cameron Vinduska. Both players return after leading the team last year at the varsity level.
Also returning this year, and expected to potentially help the varsity team include Esteban Plunkett, Chase Swanson, CJ Brooks, and Zane Height.
“ We’ve got great numbers out for golf and that’s both exciting and challenging “ said head coach Mark Willey. “We’re splitting up our practice times in sessions so we can work with kids more individually. We’ve got seven first time golfers on the team, so we really just need to have them hitting the ball a lot to start getting some repetition in their game.”
Wamego once again should be the NCKL favorites to repeat as champions. Along with Wamego, Clay Center, Marysville , and Chapman bring back varsity golfers with experience that should make the league challenging.
Abilene begins their season on Friday, March 31st at the Solomon Tournament being held at Great Life Golf Course in Salina.
Abilene High School Golf Schedule
March 31V at Salina Great Life
April 10JV at Clay Center
April 17V at Stagg Hill Golf Course
May 4V at Rolling Meadows
May 15V at Regional – TBD
