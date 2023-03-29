The Abilene High School golf team returns several members that are expected to play at the varsity level.  

Head coach Mark Willey and assistant coach Shawn Hermann in all have nineteen team members on the team this year.  Expected to lead the Cowboys this season are sophomore Aaron Hartman, and senior Cameron Vinduska. Both players return after leading the team last year at the varsity level.  

 

