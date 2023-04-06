CHAPMAN – Chapman pitcher Madalynn Harold struck out 13 Marysville softball players in the opening game as the Lady Irish won 5-2 in a NCKL contest.
Harold allowed two earned runs on five hits and didn’t walk a batter. She did give up a solo homerun to a Marysville batter.
Chapman scored a single run in the second inning to take an early lead in the opener. Maryville bounced back with a run in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 advantage before the Irish plated four runners in the bottom of the sixth for the win.
Harold had two of Chapman’s seven hits including a double and she drove in a run. Emma Scholz and Zoey Saum also had RBI’s for the Lady Irish. Taylor Gustafson, Haylee Welsh, Abigail Martinez and Kaci Heller all had hits in game one.
Harold and Kaylee Livingston combined tossed game two as the Irish won 8 to 3. Harold started in the circle and allowed two earned runs on six hits over three innings. She struck out eight and walked two. Livingston tossed the final four frames allowing an earned run on nine hits while striking out four Marysville batters.
Harold, Scholz and Reagen Morris each had a pair of hits for the Irish. Scholz and Heller drove in two runners. Harold had a triple while Gustafson, Heller and Martinez each had doubles.
Marysville scored once in the first to lead early in the game. Chapman took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth while adding three more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Chapman improves to 2-4 and will host Rock Creek next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.