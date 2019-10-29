CHAPMAN – The undefeated Halstead Dragons secured its number one district seed with a 54-14 thumping of the Chapman Fighting Irish on Friday night.
The Dragons scored in each quarter and scored 38 second-half points to pull away from the Irish after a 16-6 first half advantage.
Halstead rushed for 417 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior quarterback Lakin Farmer carried eight times for 137 yards and he scored three times. Junior running back Carter Hiebert toted the ball six times for 115 yards and a score. Senior Scott Grider had 111 yards on 15 carries and two rushing scores. Sophomore Conner Boyd had a touchdown and ran for 11 yards while senior Kaden Kraus had 38 yards on nine carries.
The Dragons attempted four passes completing two for 36 yards.
Senior Austin Litzinger scored both of Chapman’s touchdowns as he ran for 110 yards on 13 carries. The Irish had 255 yards on the ground against the Dragon defense. Junior quarterback Trevor Erickson called his number 15 times for 82 yards and he handed off to sophomore Eli Riegel for 45 yards and senior Jeremiah Laplante for 18 yards.
The Dragon defense caused three Chapman fumbles.
Defensively for the Irish, senior Zach Ferris led the team with 10 tackles and Erickson had eight including one for a loss. Riegel had six stops and junior David Schoby ended with five.
The Irish (2-6) will host Haven (3-5) Friday night to conclude this season.
