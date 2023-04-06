Abilene sophomore pitcher Brooklyn Haaga pitched the best game of her Abilene softball career as she tossed a five-hit 2-0 shutout over Class 4A powerhouse Rock Creek Tuesday in Abilene.
Haaga set down five Rock Creek batters during her seven innings in the circle. The righty also slapped a two-run sixth inning double to lead her team to victory.
The Cowgirls were limited to three hits in the pitching dual between the teams. Junior Hannah Walter and senior Haylee Anguiano had singles to go along with Haaga’s double.
Haaga’s record improves to 2-0 on the young season.
“I am very pleased with how well my girls played in our first game,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “We only committed one error behind her on defense and we bounced right back and kept them from scoring”
Rock Creek’s Zoeller was charged with the tough luck loss by allowing two earned runs on three hits through six innings. She struck out two and walked one.
Rock Creek came back in the second game to score early against Cowgirl righty Zoey Debenham to win 8 to 3.
The Lady Trojans scored twice in the second and four times in the third to grab a 6-0 lead after two and a half innings. Abilene came back with a run in the third and two in the seventh but just couldn’t muster a big enough rally to over take Rock Creek.
Senior third baseman Abby Picking lashed an RBI triple to drive in a run. Junior Adin Bruna and Debenham also had hits for the Cowgirls.
Debenham pitched behind some shaky defense as the Cowgirls committed seven errors as she was charged with two earned runs on four hits. She struck out four and walked four.
“We committed seven errors in the second game and we struggled battling back from that,” Taplin said. “If we would have backed Zoey up defensively we could have won that game too. Abby had a beautiful triple to drive in a run.
The Wind was a major factor tonight and, overall, my girls did well. I am very proud of the win, but know there are a lot of things that we need to do to get better.”
Abilene moves to 3-1 and heads to Southeast of Saline today.
