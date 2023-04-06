Brooklyn Haaga tosses five-hit shutout victory in 2022 game

Abilene’s Brooklyn Haaga, shown here in a 2022 game, tosses five-hit shutout victory over Rock Creek Tuesday in Abilene.

 Brad Anderson

Abilene sophomore pitcher Brooklyn Haaga pitched the best game of her Abilene softball career as she tossed a five-hit 2-0 shutout over Class 4A powerhouse Rock Creek Tuesday in Abilene.

Haaga set down five Rock Creek batters during her seven innings in the circle. The righty also slapped a two-run sixth inning double to lead her team to victory.

 

