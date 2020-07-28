Grass turf removal continues and new lights going up
Monday workers continued to take up the grass playing surface at Cowboy Stadium in Abilene while others worked to install new lighting on field lighting poles. Everything is on par to have the playing surface ready to go for Abilene’s scheduled home opener against Concordia on Sept. 11. The Cowboys open the season at Clay Center Sept. 4.
