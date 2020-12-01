Like any first year head coach, Abilene’s Erik Graefe expects his team to have some growing pains early in the season but have the ability to be very good by season’s end.
Graefe takes over the reins of the Cowboy basketball program after serving as the junior varsity coach for long-time veteran head coach Terry Taylor. He has coached the Abilene roster through very successful seasons on the sub-varsity level and now will have the opportunity to be the main guy.
“We will experience some growing pains early,” Graefe said. “But our senior leadership will help as the season progresses.”
The Cowboys should return four starters from last year’s 14-8 team as they look to continue their success in the NCKL. Champions last year with a 9-1 record, Graefe’s Cowboys have the potential for a repeat in the league as they expect to start four seniors and a junior on the court.
Junior Kaleb Becker returns as the leading scorer as he averaged 11 points per game while grabbing eight rebounds a contest. Becker, 6-4, should begin at a wing for the Cowboys but has the skills to move inside or handle the ball out front.
Senior guards Josh Stuber and Blaise McVan could be one of the best backcourts in the conference. Stuber was the Cowboys point guard a season ago and the 6-3 athletic ball handler has the ability to shoot from anywhere on the court. McVan, 5-10, is Abilene’s shooting guard mastering in three-point shots from either corner of the gym.
At forward will be senior Avery Bryson. Bryson, 6-3, developed into one of the leading scorers for the Cowboys a year ago. He returns with a nine-point average and hits the boards for an average of five per game. Finally, 6-9 big man, Grant Heintz enters his final year for Abilene as the go to post. Heintz averaged six points a game last season while grabbing six rebounds.
Two seniors coming off the bench will add depth and varsity experience at both the frontcourt and the backcourt. Kieryan Anderson, 6-5, split time with Heintz last year as the Cowboy center, while Kaden Coup, 6-0, can handle the ball out front or shoot from the wing for Abilene.
The Cowboys will also have the services of six juniors and two or three sophomores that could see action on the varsity floor. Juniors Jayden West, Cooper Wildey, Nathan Hartman, Braden Adams, Cayden West and Isaac Barbieri along with sophomores Grant Waite and Cameron Vinduska will form a very competitive junior varsity squad and really push the starters in practice for playing time.
Abilene assistant coaches Tyler Bryson and Kyle Taylor have a strong group of players on both the junior varsity and freshmen teams that will gain experience and development for the varsity court action.
Abilene like every other high school in the state will head into the 2020-2021 season facing COVID protocols with expectations that there will be no fans at the games until at least February and there may be a possibility of schedule changes weekly.
The Cowboys open the season Friday at Smoky Valley.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2020-2021 Abilene
Basketball Schedule
Dec. 4 at Smoky Valley
Dec. 8 vs. Rock Creek
Dec. 11 at Augusta
Dec. 15 at SE of Saline
Dec. 18 at Concordia
Jan. 5 vs. Chapman
Jan. 8 vs. Marysville
Jan. 12 vs. Wamego
Jan. 15 at Clay Center
Jan. 21-23 at SIT
Jan. 26 vs. Concordia
Jan. 29 at TMP
Feb. 2 vs. Minneapolis
Feb. 5 at Marysville
Feb. 12 at Wamego
Feb. 16 vs. Hays
Feb. 19 vs. Clay Center
Feb. 23 at Chapman
Mar. 1-6 at Sub-State –TBD
Mar. 10-13 at State - TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.