SOLOMON – Solomon head coach Andrew Johnson begins his third season at the helm of the Solomon Gorilla basketball program and will look to his seniors for leadership to begin the 2019-2020 season.
The Gorillas finished 8-14 a year ago and 5-5 in the Wheat State League and returns just two starters from last years team. Johnson will welcome back junior guard Alex Herbel and senior combo guard/forward Cobey Fiske.
Herbel, 5-10, returns with a 1.1 points per game average and 1.4 assists per game and he brought down 2.1 rebounds per contest. Fiske, 5-11, average four points per game and 3.9 rebounds a game a season ago.
“Several of our players lack varsity experience,” Johnson said. “We had a great summer and added several kids that I feel can step in and contribute to this year’s team from the start.”
Johnson and first year assistant coach Boe Soden will have four other seniors to look for leadership and playing time. Trevor Kirby and Brock Nelson will be looked at forward while Cameron Miller and Zach Hare will slide in at guard.
Others competing for varsity minutes are juniors Marcus Baxter and Zach Brown. Both can play guard or forward for Solomon. Sophomores Dylan Hynes, Jarrett Baxa and Caden Acosta will also add to the rotation at either guard or forward.
The Gorillas open the season on the road at Burton on Dec. 6 before playing in the Wabaunsee Invitational Tournament.
Solomon Basketball Schedule
Dec. 6 at Burton
Dec. 10 at Wabaunsee Tourney
Dec. 12 at Wabaunsee Tourney
Dec. 13 at Wabaunsee Tourney
Dec. 20 vs. Elyria Christian
Jan. 7 at Rural Vista
Jan. 10 at Herington
Jan. 14 vs. Goessel
Jan. 17 vs. Wakefield
Jan. 21-27 at Centre Tournament
Jan. 28 vs. Valley Heights
Jan. 31 at Republic County
Feb. 4 at Canton-Galva
Feb. 7 at Centre
Feb. 11 at Peabody-Burns
Feb. 14 vs. Little River
Feb. 18 vs. Herington
Feb. 21 at Bennington
Feb. 24 at Regional Tourney
March 2 at Sub-State
March 12 at State
