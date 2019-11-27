SOLOMON – Solomon head coach Andrew Johnson begins his third season at the helm of the Solomon Gorilla basketball program and will look to his seniors for leadership to begin the 2019-2020 season.

The Gorillas finished 8-14 a year ago and 5-5 in the Wheat State League and returns just two starters from last years team. Johnson will welcome back junior guard Alex Herbel and senior combo guard/forward Cobey Fiske.

Herbel, 5-10, returns with a 1.1 points per game average and 1.4 assists per game and he brought down 2.1 rebounds per contest. Fiske, 5-11, average four points per game and 3.9 rebounds a game a season ago.

“Several of our players lack varsity experience,” Johnson said. “We had a great summer and added several kids that I feel can step in and contribute to this year’s team from the start.”

Johnson and first year assistant coach Boe Soden will have four other seniors to look for leadership and playing time. Trevor Kirby and Brock Nelson will be looked at forward while Cameron Miller and Zach Hare will slide in at guard.

Others competing for varsity minutes are juniors Marcus Baxter and Zach Brown. Both can play guard or forward for Solomon. Sophomores Dylan Hynes, Jarrett Baxa and Caden Acosta will also add to the rotation at either guard or forward.

The Gorillas open the season on the road at Burton on Dec. 6 before playing in the Wabaunsee Invitational Tournament.

Solomon Basketball Schedule

Dec. 6 at Burton

Dec. 10 at Wabaunsee Tourney

Dec. 12 at Wabaunsee Tourney

Dec. 13 at Wabaunsee Tourney

Dec. 20 vs. Elyria Christian

Jan. 7 at Rural Vista

Jan. 10 at Herington

Jan. 14 vs. Goessel

Jan. 17 vs. Wakefield

Jan. 21-27 at Centre Tournament

Jan. 28 vs. Valley Heights

Jan. 31 at Republic County

Feb. 4 at Canton-Galva

Feb. 7 at Centre

Feb. 11 at Peabody-Burns

Feb. 14 vs. Little River

Feb. 18 vs. Herington

Feb. 21 at Bennington

Feb. 24 at Regional Tourney

March 2 at Sub-State

March 12 at State

