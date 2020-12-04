SOLOMON – The Solomon High School basketball teams are looking for improvement and consistent play out of both of the squads for the 2020-2021 basketball season.
The Lady Gorillas finished 2-19 last year but they return five starters that gained valuable experience on the court a year ago. Head coach Zack Douglas begins his third season in Solomon and he is looking forward to the season kicking off.
“I’m looking forward to working with this group of returning players,” Douglas said. “We had a good summer and if we can get consistent guard play we will improve on our record from last year.”
The Lady Gorillas return seniors Libby Ledet and Emma Seidl to the line-up as both will start at forward. Junior Kami Kugler returns at point guard while Reaghan Shirack and Tyra Thompson will also handle the ball in the three-guard offense.
Seidl returns as the scoring leader averaging 10.3 points per game and grabbing 7.3 rebounds a contest. Kugler shot in 5.4 points a game while adding 2.4 assists and two steals a game. Thompson shot 5.1 points a game average and worked the boards for 5.1 rebounds. Ledet put in 3.5 points while grabbing 4.6 rebounds per game.
Coming off the bench, Douglas will have the services of two senior guards in Trenity Anderson and Rachel Hagen
Solid guard play
for the Gorillas
Andrew Johnson begins his fourth year at the helm of the Solomon boys program as he welcomes a trio of young guns at the guard position to help lead his team.
“We return a solid group of young men that love to compete,” Johnson said of his group that went 8-13 last year. “We have a great leader at the guard position.”
Sophomore rising star Makean Hastings returns as the leading scorer after averaging 14.6 points per game as a freshman. Hastings was rated as one of the top young basketball players in the state in Class 1A last season.
Juniors Cade Acosta and Dylan Hynes return with the ability to play guard or slide to the forward position. Acosta shot 5.0 points per game while Hynes averaged 4.2 points.
“As a head coach I am very excited about this group,” Johnson said. “It has been a long time coming but I think this group of young men can be very successful on and off the floor. With the splitting of 1A classes, we should be able to contend at a high level this season.”
Johnson will also look to juniors Simon Smith and Jarrett Baxa and sophomore Scott Robinson to compete for the other starting positions. Smith, 6-3, will add height to the lineup at a forward spot in the rotation while Baxa and Robinson have experience at guard.
“We will have to play extremely smart this year as we have a lack of depth,” Johnson said. “We will need to be disciplined enough not to get in foul trouble early.”
The Gorillas take the court tonight as they host Burton.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Solomon
Basketball
Schedule
Dec. 4 vs. Burton
Dec. 8 vs. Bennington
Dec. 10 at Ell-Saline
Dec. 11 vs. Minneapolis at KWU
Dec. 18 vs. Canton-Galva
Jan. 8 vs. Elyria Chris tian
Jan. 12 at Goessel
Jan. 15 vs. Herington
Jan. 19-23 at Centre Tourney
Jan. 26 at St. Xavier
Jan. 29 vs. Classical School
Feb. 2 at Little River
Feb. 5 vs. Peabody- Burns
Feb. 9 at Rural Vista
Feb. 12 at Wakefield
Feb. 19 vs. Bennington
Feb. 22 at Regional
Mar. 1 at Sub-State
Mar. 10 at State
