SOLOMON - After graduating nearly 70 percent of the offense from a squad that finished 17-9 a year ago, second year head coach Kyler Stein and his Solomon team will be looking for scorers.

“We will return with a much different look from last year,” coach Stein said. “We look forward to being a very tough team to compete against. We have some really great kids that are going to have an opportunity to step up on the big stage this year.”

 

