SOLOMON - After graduating nearly 70 percent of the offense from a squad that finished 17-9 a year ago, second year head coach Kyler Stein and his Solomon team will be looking for scorers.
“We will return with a much different look from last year,” coach Stein said. “We look forward to being a very tough team to compete against. We have some really great kids that are going to have an opportunity to step up on the big stage this year.”
The Gorillas return three key returners from a year ago in Spencer Coup, Spencer Krause and Carlos Duran.
Coup, a junior, should be the Gorillas best overall player according to Stein. He said Coup can do it all on the basketball court.
“He can score at all three levels, has great court vision and is a tremendous defender and one of the most selfless kids,” coach Stein said.
Coup returns after averaging 12.4 points per game while handing out 3.4 assists per game and grabbing 2.7 steals. He also brought down four rebounds a game.
Junior Spencer Krause is the player that coach Stein is counting on to step up and have a better year for the Gorillas.
“He (Krause) started in over half of our games last but struggled to score the ball effectively,” Stein said. “We look for him to step up and be a huge part of our success.”
Duran is just a sophomore but the coach is excited about his possibilities.
“Carlos is a tremendous young player who can really shoot the ball,” he said. “He hit big shots as a freshman and I expect him to be one of the most underrated players at the 1A level.”
Stein and assistant coach Zach Douglas are working with a squad of four seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and eight freshmen in preparing them for the beginning of the season.
“We still have a lot of questions as many other programs do as well but I’m excited to get back to take the court on December 2nd at Burton and get things rolling with a tremendous group of young men,” Stein said.
