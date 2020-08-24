SOLOMON — Solomon High School cross-country head coach Kjell Nordgren will rely on two fourth-year seniors to lead his Gorilla runners this fall.
Mathew Ford returns for his fourth season with a personal best time of 25.44 while Aaliyah Smith returns for the Lady Gorillas with her best time of 25.00 during her previous three seasons.
Junior Tyler McLaighlin has clocked a personal best 25.41 as he returns for his third year running for Solomon. Sophomore Alex Baize is back for his second year after recording a best time of 23:45.
Coach Nordgren also welcomes senior Cara Maddy for her first year of cross-country competition.
Solomon Schedule
Sept. 3 at Tescott
Sept. 10 at Washington County
Sept. 17 at Herington
Sept. 22 at SES
Oct. 1 at Council Grove
Oct. 8 at Lincoln
Oct. 15 at Burton – WSL/HOPL
Oct. 24 at Regional – TBD
Oct. 31 at State
