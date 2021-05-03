CLAY CENTER – The Abilene Cowboy golf team completed a whirlwind week of high school matches Thursday afternoon at Clay Center.
The team, along with the members of the North Central Kansas League schools, started the week at Concordia, met in Abilene Tuesday for the rescheduled Abilene Invitational and ended the week at Clay Center.
Marysville senior Jackson Rader continues to lead the pack on the course as he shot 72 Thursday at Clay Center’s Country Club. He was followed by four members of the Wamego team, all-shooting under 80.
Wamego took the team title at Clay Center with a 312 followed by Clay Center 337, Concordia 368, Marysville 371 and Abilene at 408.
“The scores were higher today,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. That’s because we played the ball as it lies. The course was in good shape and the rough gave us some problems.”
Abilene senior Kieryan Anderson finished in a four-way tie for 10th at 85. He tied with Concordia’s Braxton Kindel and Hayden Dvorak along with Wamego sophomore Kaleb Winter.
“Kieryan had a nice day,” Willey said. “He had one bad hole on the back that kept him from earning a medal.”
Sophomore Cameron Vinduska continued to have a good week of golf for the Cowboys after posting one of his best days in the home invitational at Abilene. Vinduska shot 100 to finish 23rd.
“Cameron had his career best round for the second time this week,” Willey said.
Senior Karsen Loader struggled on the day but finished in a tie for 15th with a 93.
“Karsen struggled early but fought back with a 43 on the back nine,” coach Willey said.
Abilene freshmen Zane Hight shot 130 and Chase Swanson finished at 131.
Chapman freshman Danny Jackson carded a 98 for the Irish to land at 20th and fellow freshman Tucker Stroda finished with a 107. Senior Kaden Stalder was at 112 on the day for 33rd place.
The Golfers all travel to Marysville on Tuesday.
Monday at
Concordia
CONCORDIA – The Panthers were the winners of the team score at their home invitational Monday, April 26 in Concordia.
Marysville’s Jackson Rader shot 68 to lead the pack. Second place went to Smith Center’s Jackson Pinckney at 82.
Abilene’s Kieryan Anderson carded an 87 to earn fifth place.
“I was pleased with our scores today,” Abilene coach Mark Willey said. “Kieryan’s short game was good today. Once we figure out his driver his scores will drop.”
Chapman senior Kaden Stalder was one back of Anderson at 88 for sixth place.
Cowboy Karsen Loader shot 93 for 11th.
Concordia took the team score race with a 359 to edge Marysville at 364. Third place went to Smith Center at 373 followed by Republic County at 381, Abilene 407 and Clay Center with 418.
Abilene freshman Chase Swanson shot 111 and sophomore Cameron Vinduska had 116 to round out the Cowboys scores.
“Karsen played decent,” Willey said. “He just had a couple of big numbers today. I was pleased with Chase’s score. We counted his score today for the team score.”
Chapman’s Danny Jackson finished 13th with a 95and Tucker Stroda shot 102 to finish 21st for the Irish.
