WAMEGO – On a windy Tuesday afternoon, high school golf teams swung into action on the Wamego Country Club Golf Course.
“It was a tough, windy day for us,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said.
The Cowboys took three golfers to the opening match as senior Kieryan Anderson (50-54) finished at 104 while fellow senior Karsen Loader (53-51) shot 104 too. Sophomore Cameron Vinduska went 63-60 for a 123 in his first varsity competition.
“Kieryan can play better,” Willey said. “This course is so demanding, you really have to control your golf ball.”
Abilene, with three players, did not make the team scoreboard, which showed Wamego winning with a 337 total followed by Clay Center 370, Sabetha 380, Tonganoxie 383, Concordia 410, Marysville 429, Eudora 432 and Rossville 463.
Individually, Marysville’s Jackson Rader shot 80 with a trio of Wamego golfers following right behind. Dylan Tyner shot 83 as did Kaleb Winter while Levi Long and Andrew Wilson both carded 85.
Chapman senior Kaden Stalder posted a seventh place finish with an 87.
“Karsen hit some good shots and made a couple of nice pars,” Willey said. “He will become more consistent as the season progresses. Cameron hit some good shots and I was glad he wanted to go and compete in a varsity tournament.”
The Cowboys next play at Chapman on Tuesday, April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.