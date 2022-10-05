GOESSEL – Running back Jake Wiens rushed for 264 yards on 17 carries including six touchdowns as Goessel ran by Solomon 54-22 Friday night in Goessel.
Wiens scored twice in the opening period, twice in quarter number two and two more times in the closing moments to cement the victory for Goessel. He had scoring runs of 49 yards, four yards, 72 yards, 64 yards, 13 yards and 12 yards.
Goessel had 373 yards of total offense with Wiens accounting for 264 on the ground.
Quarterback Noah Schragg completed one pass during the game, the only one he attempted, for 45-yards and touchdown to Caleb Burkholder in the first quarter. Grant Bryant also ran for 57 yards on eight totes for the winners.
Solomon’s Scott Robinson got the Gorillas on the board with a two-yard run in the first. Goessel led 14-6 at the time.
The Gorillas scored just before halftime on an 11-yard pass play from Spencer Coup to Spencer Krause. Coup ran the conversion to make it 38-14 at halftime.
Porter Hynes ran for a two-yard score in the fourth with Coup adding the two-point play for Solomon’s final score of the game.
Coup went 14 of 28 for 85 yards and a score with two interceptions. He ran 24 times for 119 yards of rushing. Hynes finished with 75 yards on 19 carries, Robinson had 44 yards on the ground on 12 tries. Krause caught 11 passes for 77 yards while Hynes had two receptions for seven yards and Robinson caught a one-yard toss.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Coup led with five tackles. Kolten Walker had four stops while Hynes and Kegan Mackney registered three each.
The story line of the game was the number of explosive plays Goessel had in the game. They averaged 12.9 yards on the ground compared to 3.8 yards per play for Solomon. Solomon had 89 offensive plays compared to 29 for Goessel.
Solomon falls to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in District 4 standings. They are slated to host Moundridge (2-3) this week.
