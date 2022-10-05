GOESSEL – Running back Jake Wiens rushed for 264 yards on 17 carries including six touchdowns as Goessel ran by Solomon 54-22 Friday night in Goessel.

Wiens scored twice in the opening period, twice in quarter number two and two more times in the closing moments to cement the victory for Goessel. He had scoring runs of 49 yards, four yards, 72 yards, 64 yards, 13 yards and 12 yards.

 

