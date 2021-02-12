TOWANDA – Round two of the 2020-2021 girls wrestling season is schedule for Saturday afternoon as Kansas high schools in Class 1A through 4A send qualifiers to one of four regional tournaments. Girls in Class 5A and 6A will be assigned to four other regional sites.
The Abilene Cowgirls will send its four qualifiers to Circle High School in Towanda while Chapman’s three lady wrestlers head to Rossville High School.
Abilene qualified two freshmen, a junior and a senior at the Council Grove District Tournament a week ago.
Senior Sklyeigh Pflaster takes her 8-0 record to Circle as she works her way to her goal as a state champion during her final year of school. Pflaster finished fourth in the state a year ago at 109. Pflaster should meet up with the reigning state champion Anna Cullens of Wellington at Saturday’s event. Cullens is currently 24-0 in her sophomore year of school.
Junior Lyndsey Buechman has the same aspirations as Pflaster as she has her sights set on a championship at 170. Buechman (13-2) earned second place at the District Meet last week falling to the only wrestler who kept her from winning gold at state in 2019-2020. Sophomore Jollie Ziegler of Council Grove is the reigning champion at 170 and she wrestled at the same district as Buechman. She is also expected to be on the mat Saturday at Circle High School.
Abilene freshmen Emma Wuthnow (3-7) and Alyssia Brown (2-8) will compete at 101 and 155 respectively. Wuthnow finished third at the Medicine Lodge District meet while Brown was second in her weight class.
The competition ramps up each week as the top four placers per weight class at Circle High School will wrestle in the Ellis sub-state next week vying for the right to go to the state meet in Salina on Feb. 26.
Chapman Lady Irish is sending three qualifiers to Rossville High School. Wrestling at the Marysville High School District Tournament, the Irish had freshman Grace Johns, senior Grace Mosher and junior Chelsey Armbruster advance this week.
Johns (3-6) won the 170 bracket at Marysville while Mosher (2-5) was third at 191.
Armbruster (6-1) won her 235 bracket at Marysville and looks to return to the State Tournament where she placed sixth a year ago.
The Marysville District qualifiers meet up with qualifiers from Burlingame on Saturday at Rossville. Winners at Rossville will then wrestle at sub-state hosted by Garnett-Anderson County High School next Friday.
Expected wrestlers Saturday at Circle High School
101
District 4 (Medicine Lodge)
Cassie Herron, Chase County 6-2 (10)
Riley Baker, McPherson 12-14 (12)
Emma Wuthnow, Abilene 3-7 (9)
District 3 (Rose Hill)
Allie Pippitt, Burden-Central 5-11 (9)
Chloe Watson, Mulvane 2-6 (9)
Deighlynn Lea, Wellington 2-14 (9)
109
District 4
Skyleigh Pflaster, Abilene 8-0 (12)
Noelle Peters, Smoky Valley 7-2 (10)
Kinzie Rogers, CWF Chase County 11-3 (9)
Cora Thiel, Whitewater-Remington 4-8 (11)
District 3
Anna Cullens, Wellington 24-0 (10)
Ellie Vinson, El Dorado 1-10 (11)
Mickinzee Shields, Mulvane 1-6 (12)
155
District 4
Holli Giddings, McPherson 25-1 (11)
Alyssia Brown, Abilene 2-8 (9)
Avia Banks, CWF Chase County 4-8 (10)
District 3
Katelyn Wyant, Mulvane 6-6 (9)
Abby Strouth, Douglas 9-8 (11)
Madison Hobart, Burden-Central 3-17 (11)
170
District 4
Jollie Ziegler, Council Grove 5-1 (10)
Lyndsey Buechman, Abilene 13-2 (11)
Hunter Wilson, McPherson 9-8 (9)
Samantha Emmons, Whitewater-Remington 0-9 (11)
District 3
Jewella Cokeley, Douglas 14-1 (11)
Brooklyne Page, Rose Hill 15-8 (10)
Jazmin Wilson, Winfield 4-12 (9)
Alexis Patee, Wellington 11-10 (12)
Expected wrestlers at Rossville Regional on Saturday
170
District 5 (Marysville)
Grace Johns, Chapman 3-6 (9)
Carissa Smith, Atchison 5-3 (11)
District 6 (Burlingame)
Hayleigh Wempe, Baldwin 26-4 (9)
Quincy Koger, Santa Fe Trail 4-14 (9)
191
District 5
Tannah Forbes, Effingham-Atch. County 2-2 (12)
Katelyn Poe, Sabetha 1-2 (10)
Grace Mosher, Chapman 2-5 (12)
District 6
Holly Colvert, Tonganoxie 10-2 (10)
Jasmine Renyer, Baldwin 19-7 (12)
Emma Slade, Mission Valley 4-5 (9)
235
District 5
Chelsey Armbruster, Chapman 6-1 (11)
Kylie Meredith, Sabetha 8-2 (12)
District 6
Seirra Dempsey, Santa Fe Trail 5-2 (10)
Madi Hargett, Baldwin 14-10 (10)
