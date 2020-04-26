Senior spring spotlight
Heading into his final season of Abilene High School track and field, Aaron Geissinger was working hard to return as a top distance runner in the NCKL according to head coach Steve Simpson. Aaron had qualified twice for the state track meet and ran on the Cowboy 4x800M relay. He also competed in steeplechase at meets for Abilene.
“We were really looking forward to seeing him perform in 2020,” Simpson said.
