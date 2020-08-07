Two fundraisers to help offset the costs of the stadium upgrade for Cowboy Stadium have been announced.
A Cowboy UP 5K run and two-mile walk is planned for Saturday, Aug. 29 at Ken Russell Track in Abilene. Organizers have set the event for a 7 a.m. race/walk start.
To register, sign on to cowboyuprunwalk.weebly.com.
All registered runners and walkers will receive a custom t-shirt, race bib and finisher’s medal. There will also be a Lil Poke 40 yard dash for children.
Entry fee for the 5K is $30 and the walk is $20.
Additionally there is promotion for the opportunity to buy a legacy brick with the patron’s name that will be placed at the new entrance of the complex. Each brick is a donation of $500 and forms can be found on the school district’s website at abileneschools.org.
