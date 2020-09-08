SALINA — The Abilene Cowgirl freshmen volleyball team finished 3-1 on Saturday as they played in a tournament in Salina.
Abilene opened with a 25-21, 25-16 win over Concordia and then bested Salina South 25-11, 25-20. Next they defeated Salina Central in three sets 25-12, 22-25, 15-9.
Finally, the first year Cowgirls fell to Hays High 22-25, 12-25.
Abilene freshmen are coached by Jaden Walters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.