The Abilene Cowboy JV baseball team dropped a double-header to Southeast of Saline to open the season on March 29. The Trojans held off the Cowboys to win 9-8 in the nightcap after taking the first game 12-4.
The Cowboys fell behind early in the opener after SES scored seven runs in the first two innings. Abilene pushed across three in the third to cut the lead in half but the Trojans rallied for five in the fifth to secure the win.
Freshmen Drew Hansen and Zach Miller collected two hits each for Abilene in the losing effort. Christopher McClanahan, CJ Brooks and Brenton Reiff also had hits for the Cowboys.
Sophomore Ayden Taylor took the loss on the hill for Abilene as he allowed six earned runs on five hits in one and two-thirds innings. He walked six and struck out three. McClanhan, Hansen, Triston Randles and Gavin Hight all pitched for the Cowboys.
With the game tied at 4-4 in the nightcap, the Cowboys had to fight back after SES scored four in the third. The visitors added a single run in the fourth that proved to be the difference in the game as Abilene came back with four runs in the fourth.
Abilene collected six hits in the contest as Hansen went two for two with two RBI and he scored twice. He was also hit by the pitcher. McClanhan had a double and Miller and Randles had singles to drive in runs. Kayden Timm smacked his first homer as a Cowboy and drove in two.
Miller started on the hill for Abilene pitching one inning and not allowing a hit or a run. Tim tossed two frames giving up two earned runs on three hits and striking out three. Reiff threw the final two innings allowing five earned runs on six hits, striking out three and walking two.
