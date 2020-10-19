TOPEKA – Chapman freshman Elyssa Frieze finished 18-2 on her first high school campaign for the Chapman Lady Irish tennis team, including a fifth place medal at the Class 4A State Tournament Saturday in Topeka.
Frieze opened play Friday against past state qualifier Marielle Allen of Bishop Miege with Frieze advancing 6-1, 6-2. Next she played the overall number one seed and eventual state champion Isabella Sebits from Wichita-Trinity. Frieze battled the eventual champion 1-6 in the opening set. She came back in the second set taking Sebits to deuce in every game with Sebits winning 6-3.
On the backside of the bracket, Frieze started off with a 9-1 win over Kacey Lehl from Buhler. Frieze had defeated Lehi at the Buhler regional to place third and qualify for state.
Saturday morning, Frieze battled Abby Viele from Independence 9-6 to take her to the fifth place match against Collegiate’s Sonya Murphy. Murphy had finished third in the 2019 state tournament. Frieze and Murphy went back and forth for a 6-6 tie before Frieze finished strong taking the last three games for a 9-6 win.
“Elyssa finished her season 18-2,” Chapman head coach Christal Ade said. “Her two losses were to the number four placer Brittany Teufel of Buhler at regional’s and to the state champion Isabella Sebits of Trinity. It should also be noted that Sebits only lost six games the entire weekend, four of those were to Elyssa.”
State Tennis Results:
Class 4A
Singles
1st – Isabella Sebits, Wichita Trinity
2nd – Emma Montovani, Wichita Collegiate
3rd – Annabelle Adams, Towanda-Circle
4th – Brittany Teufel, Buhler
5th – Elyssa Frieze, Chapman
6th – Sonya Murphy, Wichita Collegiate
7th – Rhen Calhoon, Topeka Hayden
8th – Abby Viele, Independence
Doubles
1st – Lily Conrad/Ella Graham, Collegiate
2nd – Lana Chase/Kenzi Gillispie, Towanda-Circle
3rd – Allyson Meier/Jennifer Voegeli, Topeka Hayden
4th – Alexis Hutton/Kayla Babcock, Buhler
5th – Piper Marquez/Tia Gregory, Independence
6th – Callie Hatfield/Rylee Rusk, Wellington
7th – Jaidyn Shultz/Lauren Farris, Parsons
8th – Michaela Martin/Cassie Albin, Hesston
Team Scores
1st – Wichita Collegiate 17, 2nd – Towanda-Circle 18, 3rd – Buhler 13.
