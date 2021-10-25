CHAPMAN – Chapman sophomore Elyssa Frieze was named t the Kansas Tennis Coaches Association All-State squad for the 2021 season.
Frieze finished with one loss on the year to medal third in the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament.
Also recognized by the KTCA were Ainzley Zuletta (FR) Topeka Hayden, Patty Huerta (SR) McPherson, Perrin Schneider (SR) McPherson, Brenna Quigley (FR) Bishop Miege, Maddie Dobson (SR) McPherson, Sydney Axhilles (SR) McPherson, Darcy Dunne (JR) Wichita Trinity, Sophia Majors (SOPH) Wichita Trinity, Alejandra Gaitan (SR) Towanda Circle, Jensen Lynnes (JR) Wellington, Lyric Cornejo (SOPH) Wellington, Tegan Stratton (SR) Clay Center, Mercy Smith (SR) Independence and Abby Velle (JR) Independence.
